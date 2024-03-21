Princess Peach: Showtime!Review | CNN Underlined





It's been almost 20 years since Princess Peach became the protagonist of her own game, Super Princess Peach, in 2005. Now, she's getting the spotlight she deserves on Princess Peach: Showtime. On Nintendo Switch.

In this game, Princess Peach is on her way to a performance at the Sparkle Theater when the villain Grape takes over the venue and temporarily disables it. With the help of Stella, the theater's guardian, Peach dons some unique costumes and embarks on an adventure to restore the theater. Princess Peach: Showtime is an elegant and charming adventure, but it tends to struggle with providing a challenge.

Princess Peach: Showtime! is a fun, family-friendly Nintendo Switch game that's a refreshing change of pace from your typical Mario adventure.

Various stages and changes

Princess Peach: Showtime's central gimmick is that Peach can switch between different abilities depending on what stage she's in. Some of her transformations include becoming a swordsman, ninja, and cowgirl, each with unique skills and controls. Each of her stages is geared toward her one specific transformation, and Peach utilizes all of her current transformation abilities to complete her transformation. With her four different stages on each floor of the theater, the game's pacing is very good, allowing you to savor every change before the later stages get a little more complicated.

For example, Ninja Peach's transformation allows her to blend into the background, avoid enemy searchlights, and cut through enemies with a kunai knife. Peach takes center stage in an area inspired by Hollywood sets, takes on the role of a superhero in a costume that looks like a more stylish version of Iron Man's Hulkbuster costume, and pilots an alien ship. Shatter.

There are also some non-combat transformations, like Pastry Chef Peach, where you have to bake cookies to satisfy your enemy's desires. Detective Peach must deduce clues from the environment to catch the art thief. This variety helps keep the minute-to-minute gameplay fresh between all the different stages.

Throughout every stage, Peach can collect regular coins as well as sparkle gems, which are this game's version of hidden collectibles. You can also purchase Peach and Stella cosmetics with coins. It's highly replayable even after the credits roll, as it's unlikely you'll find all the gems in each stage the first time. There are also some other features that are unlocked by winning the game. Keep them secret so you can find them yourself.

Princess Peach: Showtime! It's not a very difficult game. The boss at the end of the stage is easy to find and defeat, and the platforms within the stage are simple. Thankfully, it's not as easy as games like Detective Pikachu Returns, and at least you have to use your eyes and brain to keep an eye out for the Sparkle Gems hidden in the stages.

The game has some issues with technical performance, such as long loading times when transitioning between cutscenes and screens. Certain cutscenes occasionally lag, reducing the impact of the game's cinematic storytelling. This isn't Nintendo's first major release with performance issues (just look at the recent Pokémon Scarlet and Violet games), and it shows that the aging console is starting to reach its limits. .

Princess Peach: Showtime is a relaxing game perfect for kids and adults alike. It's important to go in with the proper expectations that the game won't contain dozens of hours of content like Super Mario Bros. Wonder or The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. However, even a light run time of 10-15 hours is enough to experience the amazing stages and costumes that Peach takes on. Hopefully, her next solo performance will open up a bigger theater.

