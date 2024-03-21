Stories to tell in job interviews, as told by a former Google recruiter





For employers, job interviews come with a variety of red flags.

Being late can be a red flag, not being ready to talk about work is another, and there are other phrases that may raise eyebrows. For example, if you say, “I work too hard,'' or “I'm a perfectionist,'' people will think, “You're full of flaws,'' says Nolan, a former Google recruiter and current CEO of salary data company Faircomp.・Church says.

On the other hand, there are certain things that employers may want to ask during the interview. “I always tell people to bring a story,” Church says. The types of stories he likes to hear are:

“People are so afraid to talk about their flaws.”

One of the stories Church recommends sharing is “When we failed,” including “What happened and what we learned.”

“People are very afraid to talk about their flaws and shortcomings during interviews,” he says. “And I actually think that's a strength.” Church doesn't expect the people he hires to be perfect. He knows they are not infallible because they are human. What's important to him is that he hires people who, when they fail, take the lessons and figure out how to do better in the future.

“I look for people who are reflective,” he says. “I'm looking for people with a growth mindset, improving over time.” Tell me about a time when you made a bad decision on a project and how it improved your work. Find a work story to tell.

Demonstrate “mental agility”

Another type of story Church recommends including is a story about a time when you tried to go against your own instincts.

“Tell me about a time when you really thought about doing something one way, but then changed your mind and did it another way,” he says. For example, you wanted to try a new workflow, but your team thought a different workflow would be more effective, so they agreed to try it.

For him, these kinds of stories show “that you were a team player,” he says. Human ego can influence people very easily in the workplace. People want to feel like their way is the best. But in the workplace, he says, “it's important for companies to get to the right answer,” whether that's the direction you want to go or not. And you have to be willing to put your ego and ideas aside and work with your team to get there.

“If you can demonstrate that level of mental agility, employers will appreciate that,” he says.

Please explain how you “conducted the experiment”

Finally, Church loves hearing about experiments. His anecdote, “He conducted an experiment to test a hypothesis,'' may be memorable.

Companies often don't necessarily need to test their ideas before launching their products into the world. “We tend to want to lock ourselves in a cave and have a big explosion and get out,” he says. But without collecting local data about product interest and how it works, it's hard to know whether that big bang will actually be a success. It's precisely these experiments that can help guide companies in the right direction.

“Experiments give you better odds, but you run the risk of a bad outcome,” he says. Please share a story about how you have introduced experimentation into your work and how you would use experimentation in your interview role. If you can prove that you already think that way, you may have an advantage over other candidates.

