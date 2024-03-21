GUT's new ad makes fun of the legacy tech industry





New commercial playfully takes on nonsense tech applications and continues the Stuck.in Consultancy saga of 'I AI' and '1000 Slides', also produced by GUT, showing another way to transform your business .

NEW YORK , March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native company focused on reinventing business through innovative technology solutions, today launched a new commercial, “Taste ID.” . The film is the latest in Grovant's Stuck in Consultancy series and is produced by GUT, the award-winning global agency recently incorporated into the Grovant family.

Globant unveils Taste ID: GUT's new ad pokes fun at the legacy tech industry

In a new commercial, Globant tackles head-on a common concept: that IT organizations often forget about real users and businesses when thinking about developing for their customers. The film depicts a technology company unveiling its latest innovation, Taste ID, with a twist of irony and humor. This technology makes the dubious claim that it can identify what a person wants to eat by licking their phone screen. As the presenter demos this tantalizing technology product to a group of incredulous executives, the film proclaims “enough with the technology nonsense,” while at the same time making a strong case for the need to apply technology to real business transformation. Convey your brand statement.

With over 20 years of expertise, Globant is a pioneer in building bold digital solutions that seamlessly blend technology and delightful user experiences. While many brands may have worked with numerous IT partners over the years, what sets Globant apart from the competition is our unwavering commitment to putting our clients' end consumers at the forefront. The company's digital solutions are tailored to meet client needs and help reinvent your business in a way that resonates with your target audience.

“As part of our ‘Stuck in Consultancy’ series, this new commercial highlights Globant’s continued commitment to challenging traditional norms and positions us as an ideal candidate for the challenge of creating digital solutions for our clients. ” said Wanda Weigert, Globant's Chief Brand Officer. “Brands tend to collaborate with many IT partners over the years or at the same time. We believe that we are the only B2B2C digital solution partner that can differentiate itself from the rest.”

Matas Lafalla, Chief Creative Officer at GUT, said: “This campaign addresses one of the most important themes in the tech industry: putting consumers and users at the center when building digital solutions. “Globant stands out among other high-tech companies by creating digital products.” Users really love it. To tell this story, we decided to maintain the humorous and sarcastic tone that is already characteristic of this story. ”

Globant is a digitally native company focused on creating innovative technology solutions that delight customers and potential customers. Along with GUT, both organizations are ranked among the top 10 in the world in their respective industries. According to the latest brand finance report, Globant is the fastest growing IT brand and his fifth strongest IT brand in the world. GUT is also the world's most creative independent advertising network. The World According to Cannes 2023 Report.

About Globant

We are a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves and unlock their potential. We are a place where innovation, design and engineering come together at scale.

Our more than 29,000 employees are located in 33 countries on five continents, working for companies like Google, Electronic Arts, and Santander. We were named a Worldwide Leader in AI Services (2023) and a Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement Services (2020) by the IDC MarketScape report. According to Brand Finance, we are the fastest growing IT brand and his 5th strongest IT brand in the world (2024). We have been featured as a business case at Harvard University, MIT, and Stanford University. We are active members of The Green Software Foundation (GSF) and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

About GUT

GUT is an award-winning global creative network with offices in Miami, Buenos Aires, São Paulo, Toronto, Mexico City, Los Angeles, and Amsterdam, driven by three core values: courage, transparency, and above all, intuition. was established on the basis of

Since its founding in 2018 by Anselmo Ramos and Gastón Bigio, GUT's strength has been to help brands generate disproportionate buzz, penetrate pop culture, influence behavior and create long-term love for brands. and ultimately help brands solve their biggest business challenges.

GUT Network has also won multiple accolades at the industry's most prestigious awards ceremonies, including the 2023 Cannes Lions, winning a total of 3 Grand Prix and 35 Lions, and was named Independent Network of the Year, Latin America Region It became number 1 in the network. The GUT Buenos Aires office was the first in Argentina to win both “Independent Institution of the Year” and “Institution of the Year”. GUT was recently named Adweek's #1 Breakthrough Agency of the Year and GUT Buenos Aires was named #1 International Agency of the Year.

GUT is part of Globant, a digitally native company focused on reinventing business through innovative technology solutions. Together, they will lead the integration of technology in advertising.

