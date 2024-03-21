Polish-founded OTB Ventures secures $185 million in NATO Innovation Fund to support deep tech in Europe





Hey~

In short:

OTB Ventures invests $185 million in European deep technology with support from the NATO Innovation Fund. It will primarily be deployed at the Series A stage, with 10% seed funding and over 50% allocated to follow-on investments.

Get details.

Founded in 2017, Polish-based OTB Ventures is a European VC firm focused on deep technology. Their investment strategy includes funding late-stage seed, Series A and B rounds operating in his four areas of space technology, AI, fintech and cybersecurity.

The latest fund, the second and largest to date, is supported by significant support from the European Union through the European Investment Fund (EIF) and the InvestEU Fund. He is also supported by his CEE entrepreneurs, including his LPs such as Snowflake co-founder Marcin Zukowski and his office, OnDean, the Relativity Founder's Family. OTB Ventures recently led Kurs Orbital's latest seed funding round.

The NATO Innovation Fund (NIF) has begun investing €1 billion in funds and start-up companies, with the aim of supporting innovation in emerging technologies such as defense technology, AI, quantum and biotech.

As previously highlighted by NATO representatives, the security environment and constantly changing security threats, geopolitical risks and tensions, and energy crises prompted the establishment of the NIF as a way to ensure NATO's technological superiority through innovation. is necessary.

In their own words:

Adam Niewiński, co-founder and managing partner of OTB, said: “Our new fund is a disruptive investment that leverages Europe’s outstanding technology talent pool – the largest natural resource the continent has to offer. It empowers us to further our mission of supporting deep tech startups.”

