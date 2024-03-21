Samsung's 2024 Frame 4K TV now available for pre-order: Get your second TV for free





Our readers' favorite TVs have been upgraded for 2024. Today, Samsung has opened pre-orders for the 2024 version of its popular Frame TV, the company's most color-accurate art TV to date.

Starting today, pre-order the 2024 edition of Samsung's Frame TV in any size and receive a free 65-inch Samsung TU690T smart TV ($450 value) with every order. Frame QLED 4K smart TVs currently come in five common sizes: 43 inches ($999), 50 inches ($1,299), 55 inches ($1,499), 65 inches ($1,999), and 75 inches ($2,999). There are also some updated features compared to last year's best-selling model.

See what's new in the 2024 edition of Samsung's Frame TV

One of Samsung's most popular 4K smart TVs has been improved for 2024. For the first time, all Frame TV sizes are verified by Pantone. As a result, when viewed on screen, each piece looks more like a real painting, just as the artist intended. See more detailed and accurate colors than ever before.

Samsung currently presents a selection of 20 different works of art each month for free. However, if you choose to subscribe to Samsung's Art His Store ($5.99 per month), it will now include access to his 2,500+ works of art from world-renowned museums and galleries.

Another technological improvement is that televisions are now more energy efficient. Now offers a dynamic refresh rate, which automatically reduces the refresh rate to 60Hz when viewing artwork to reduce power consumption. (When watching video content, the TV's normal refresh rate of 120 Hz is used.) This works in conjunction with the TV's occupancy sensor, turning off the TV when no one is in the room. .

All the features you love about Frame TV (see our full review of the 2023 version) are still available in this updated 2024 version. Enjoy 100% color depth with the full power of Samsung Quantum Processor 4K. As a result, everything you watch, whether it's TV shows, movies, or sports, displays stunningly bright and accurate colors. The display's matte finish virtually eliminates unwanted glare.

And thanks to the frame's wide viewing angle, you can clearly see the content being displayed no matter where you are sitting in the room. As always, you can choose the optional magnetically attachable bezel to make your Frame TV look like it's inside a traditional picture frame when you hang it on the wall. You can choose a bezel design (between $200 and $300 each) to match any room's decor. A company called Deco TV Frames also offers a huge selection of picture frame bezels for Frame TV available from Amazon.

The 2024 version of Frame TV is available for pre-order starting today. Once again, as a bonus for customers who pre-order this ultra-popular TV, they will receive a free Samsung 65-inch TU690T Smart TV (valued at $450) when ordering from Samsung's website.

Samsung's Music Frame is the perfect combination with Frame TV Samsung

To complement the new edition of Frame TV, we recommend connecting one or two of Samsung's just-announced Music Frame wireless speakers. A high-end speaker with a frame-like design that can hold your favorite 8 x 8 inch printed photo.

Using a single speaker with Frame supports Dolby Atmos for robust, room-filling sound. Works in conjunction with Samsung TV's built-in speakers. However, if you place Music Frame on either side of your Frame TV (or your Samsung TV), you'll experience rich, clear, and great-sounding stereo audio.

The Music Frame is currently available for pre-order for $400, but you'll immediately receive a $50 credit toward future purchases from Samsung's website.

