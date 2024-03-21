Google Pixel Fold crashes to record low price — now's the time to get your hands on a foldable model





Foldable smartphones promise bigger screens, increased productivity, and astronomical prices. But the Amazon Big Spring Sale offers you a chance to get one of his better foldable phones, the Google Pixel Fold, for cheap.

Normally $1,799, the Pixel Fold is currently on sale for $1,289 on Amazon. This 28% discount brings the price of Google's first-ever foldable device to its lowest price ever. As of this writing, there are 12 phones left in stock, so order soon.

There's probably a reason why Google and Amazon are so generous with their Pixel Fold pricing. Pixel Fold 2 is in development and could be previewed as early as Google I/O 2024 in May. If you want the latest and greatest hardware, you might want to wait until then, but if saving big on a well-regarded phone is more of a priority, check out this sale on the original Pixel Fold You might not want to miss it.

In our review of the Pixel Fold, we were surprised by how sophisticated Google's first attempt at creating a foldable phone has become. We especially like this phone's wide front display, but Google has done a great job optimizing its apps to take advantage of his Fold's unique design. One of our biggest complaints turned out to be the price. A discount of over $500 will go a long way toward alleviating that concern.

The Pixel Fold isn't the only Google phone to be discounted during the Amazon Big Spring Sale. A few days ago, we told you about the opportunity to buy the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro at discounted prices, and these sales are still active as of this writing. If you're in the market for a smartphone, foldable or not, be sure to peruse all the cell phone deals currently available on Amazon.

