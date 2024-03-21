Explore cutting-edge DAM solutions and innovative AI tools





TORONTO, March 21, 2024 /CNW/ — Wedia is hosting DX3 2024, Canada's leading conference dedicated to the convergence of retail, marketing and technology, to be held at Toronto's Congress Center from April 9-10. We are pleased to announce our participation in the. This pivotal event is a key opportunity for Wedia to showcase cutting-edge insights and developments in Digital Asset Management (DAM) and the critical role of his DAM in strengthening international retail brands.

Wedia Digital Asset Management

Wedia is acutely aware of the evolving demands on marketing and communication strategies, especially in the retail industry, and is committed to providing both existing and future customers with the advanced tools essential to navigating the complexities of today's digital environment. I'm on the front lines.

Our DAM solutions with media distribution and digital experience modules enable our clients to seamlessly migrate media assets between different platforms, from websites and e-commerce platforms to social media and internal communications, while Enables comprehensive real-time tracking of campaign performance. analysis and reporting.

Highlighting our participation, Vincent Grelier, Wedia's Pre-Sales Manager, will be presenting an insightful workshop titled “Revolving Retail Content Management in 30 Minutes” on April 9th ​​at 2:00 p.m. will lead. This session is designed to provide retailers with strategies to improve their content experience and will provide all his DX3 attendees with a deep dive into this subject.

Supporting future innovation

In our continued pursuit of innovation, Wedia is proud to introduce Wedia.ai, an innovative Generative AI tool. This innovative solution simplifies the creation of visually compelling images from text prompts, enhances product photography with new backgrounds, and establishes a new standard for AI integration within the retail industry. To further explore the transformative potential of AI in retail, our Vice President of Sales, Sbastien Bardoz, will be on the “Using Artificial Intelligence in Retail” panel on April 10th at 2:30 p.m. join.

“DX3 has proven to be an exciting moment to reflect on the transformative forces that have impacted the retail and marketing landscape in recent years.DX3 has proven to be an exciting moment to reflect on the transformative forces that have impacted the retail and marketing landscape in recent years. Sbastien Bardoz, Vice President of Sales and Operations, North America, Wedia.

If you would like to further understand how Wedia and its DAM solutions can benefit your business, Wedia would be happy to meet with you at our dedicated stand or through a one-on-one meeting.

About Wedia

Wedia Group, listed on Euronext Growth, is an international company specializing in B2B SaaS for digital asset and social media management.

Through its two services, Wedia and Iconosquare, the Group helps its customers (marketers, communicators, e-retailers, social media managers, etc.) in the creation, personalization, distribution and performance review of content (photos, videos, social media). We support this. (posts, etc.).

These services will enable the Group's customers to simplify the organization of marketing content, automate the distribution of content across various digital and physical channels, and ultimately measure its effectiveness.

The Group's high-end and innovative positioning is recognized by prestigious customers (Decathlon, Universal, Merck, NASA) and leading technology analysts (Gartner, Forrester, Constellation Research).

With offices in France, Germany and Canada, Wedia Group relies on more than 100 dedicated employees to serve 4,500 customers in more than 120 countries.

Wedia Group achieved sales of nearly 14 million in 2023, over 80% of which came from SaaS revenue, driving its development through a proven combination of controlled internal and external growth.

Contact: Lynn KLEMKE, [email protected]

Source: Wedia

Sision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2024/21/c0273.html

