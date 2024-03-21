Google: Great Apple news in an inferiority complex (NASDAQ:GOOG)





pressure ua

Finally, Alphabet Inc., aka Google (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL) investors received some good news last week. Apple (AAPL) is in talks with the search giant about licensing its Gemini LLM (Large-Scale Language Model) to power the iPhone's AI capabilities, Bloomberg reports.

As a result, Google stock posted its highest single-day increase in months. At a time when Google seems to be disappointing investors at every turn, this news is being taken as clear proof of Google's dominance in the LLM space.

While this is clearly a positive development, it remains to be seen whether and in what form a partnership will materialize.

Let's take a deep dive into the search giant's future and understand why it continues to be one of the most undervalued of the big technology companies.

Background and investment disputes

I have been covering Alphabet for Seeking Alpha since March 2023. Despite maintaining a “buy” rating throughout the period, most of my articles focused on criticizing the company. Specifically, a reluctance to turn things around, a lack of efficiency, and a consistent failure to execute.

I think this is a good reflection of the struggle many Google investors face.

On the other hand, the company trades at a market average multiple, making it the cheapest of the big tech companies and still owning some of the most powerful businesses in the world.

On the other hand, there is a reason why Alphabet is cheap. Investors perceive the company's management team to be weaker than other large tech companies after continued poor performance. Even in AI, where Google is supposed to be a leader, the company doesn't seem to have a clear strategy. Moreover, so far Alphabet has refrained from aggressive efficiency reforms.

Data by YCharts

Unsurprisingly, Alphabet's stock has lagged behind other big tech companies over the past year, only lining up with the Nasdaq 100 (QQQ).

Still, investors are torn between a high-quality business with a wide moat and a relatively low valuation and the fact that the business is currently underperforming.

That's why the recent Apple news has caused such a frenzy.

Apple in talks to license Gemini model

It's been three days since Bloomberg broke the news about Apple and Google's negotiations for the iPhone maker to acquire a Gemini LLM license.

If the deal goes through, it would be a strong demonstration of Google's superiority in AI compared to other open source LLMs like OpenAI and Llama.

However, it is difficult to say anything about the financial impact as the terms of the agreement are not yet known.

As we all know, Google and Apple already have a long-standing relationship in search, with Google paying Apple a lot of money to be Safari's default search engine.

Interestingly, in this case, most experts suggest that Apple would end up paying Google to use that model, but this isn't as obvious as it seems.

Having said that, it is important to emphasize that no agreement has been officially announced and no negotiations have been confirmed. Additionally, in the same news article, Apple also states that he is in talks with OpenAI.

In my view, Google's stock price has risen not necessarily because investors have priced in the potential gains from the acquisition, but rather because investors understand that Google's price is low and the potential This is because they want to take advantage of the options offered by current valuations prior to a reversal. Or actual deployment.

Google's competitive position shows weakness

Google is the world's number one search engine, and its market share has conveniently hovered in the low 90s for almost a decade. Similarly, Gmail remains the most popular email platform, YouTube is the most-watched streaming platform, and one of the most popular social media apps around the world.

That's all well and good, but investors should keep an eye on how Google will turn this popularity into revenue. And of course, Google does that primarily through advertising and cloud services.

Created by the author using data from Alphabet's financial reports.

According to Alphabet's 10-K, more than 75% of the company's revenue in 2023 came from online advertising. That's about $240 billion, which coincidentally is equal to the revenue from Google Search and Others, YouTube Ads, and the Google Network combined.

The combined growth rate for these three categories in 2023 was a meager 6%. For comparison, Meta Platform (META)'s ad revenue grew 16% during this period, and Amazon's (AMZN) grew even faster at 24%.

Created and calculated by the authors using data from companies' financial reports.

As you can see, Alphabet is losing significant share in online advertising, and while Meta is showing clear signs of recovering from its 2022 bottom, Alphabet's decline is only going to get steeper.

And Alphabet's second most important business line, Google Cloud, isn't much better than its competitors.

Created and calculated by the authors using data from companies' financial reports.

As of Q4 2023, Google Cloud is far behind AWS and Microsoft Intelligent Cloud (MSFT) with a share of 15.5%. Google's growth has lagged behind Microsoft, despite being much smaller and the least profitable.

Created and calculated by the authors using data from companies' financial reports.

Overall, nearly 90% of Google's revenue comes from businesses that underperform its competitors, which explains why investors are concerned about Google's underperformance.

Efficiency concerns remain

During the worst of 2022 for tech stocks, many companies made major changes to become leaner, more profitable companies, cutting unnecessary jobs and selling non-core businesses.

One such company, Meta, delivered one of the most impressive achievements in history during Zuckerberg's Year of Efficiency.

Google investors expected the same from Sundar Pichai, as Google's 2022 operating profit plummeted by 400 basis points.

However, that is still a long way off.

No doubt Meta had a deeper hole to climb out of, but the 10 percentage point improvement in operating margin was understandably enthusiastically received.

The lackluster 96 bps improvement is very disappointing for Google.

Data by YCharts

Looking to 2024, the consensus forecast is for Google's margins to improve slightly from 24.0% to 24.9%, while Meta's margins are expected to improve from 29.0% to 32.3%.

Again, I think investors are right to criticize Google for its lack of appetite for further cost reductions.

Rating is “too good”

Personally, if I see a company that is performing worse and is less efficient than its competitors, I usually cross it off the list. Add to this the biggest innovator's dilemma in history, and many investors will be deterred.

But Alphabet's valuation is too attractive to pass up on so easily.

Data by YCharts

As I write this article, Alphabet's P/E ratio is 21.6x, well below other large tech companies. Taking it a step further, Alphabet currently trades at about the same multiple as the S&P 500's 21.4x.

Moreover, many investors, including myself, believe that Google's business still has the potential to regain its throne, or at least close the gap with its peers.

So as long as Alphabet trades at a market average multiple that is well below its peers, it's safe to say that investors will view the company's turnaround potential as a free “option” and want to take advantage of the opportunity. That's what I still think. ”

conclusion

Alphabet has underperformed its competitors in both growth and profitability, disappointing investors for several consecutive quarters.

In the vacuum, the stock performed well, but a closer look reveals that Alphabet has underperformed its peers while generating QQQ-like earnings.

Amid concerns of continued underperformance, recent news that Apple is considering licensing Google's LLM provides some optimism about the company's technological superiority.

While this is far from a deal, the news reminded investors that they could buy Google at an objectively low valuation and get the option to turn it around for free.

Therefore, I reiterate my buy on Alphabet stock.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://seekingalpha.com/article/4679473-google-great-apple-news-amid-fears-of-inferiority The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos