Arizona's investments in quantum innovation will stimulate economic prosperity across the state





A recently completed comprehensive impact report points to the massive economic stimulus coming from southern Arizona through the development of quantum technology led by the University of Arizona.

The analysis projects that activities tied directly and indirectly to quantum development in Arizona will generate more than $220 million over the next 10 years.

Arizona will benefit from approximately $22 million in public and private investment, $77 million in labor income, and $20 million in tax revenue annually. It is also estimated that the university's quantum efforts will support approximately 1,220 jobs in Arizona over the next 10 years. This includes direct jobs supported by quantum research and development, indirect jobs supported by supply chain businesses, and induced jobs supported by increased local consumer spending.

According to Rounds Consulting Group, which produced the report, the University of Arizona, as a lead institution and host of the Center for Quantum Networks (CQN), is critical to the field's success.

CQN is a prestigious National Science Foundation (NSF) engineering research center established at the University of Arizona in 2020 with a $26 million five-year grant and a potential $24.6 million five-year extension. Funded by NSF #1941583.

In partnership with a total of 10 universities, including Harvard University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Yale University as core partners, CQN aims to develop the first US-based quantum network capable of rapidly distributing secure quantum information over long distances.

Julie Ems, executive director of CQN, said the University of Arizona was an early observer of quantum potential and has steadfastly supported early-stage research, even before it was widely available. As the potential of quantum becomes known, funding opportunities will grow exponentially, reaching billions of dollars in size. Industry and government recognize the value of our early foothold and expertise in science and are working with us.

The center is creating a first-of-its-kind quantum network systems test bed at the new state-of-the-art Grand Challenges Research Building (GCRB) in Arizona. The testbed will allow researchers and private companies to experiment with new quantum technologies.

“We are really looking forward to seeing the results of this impact analysis,” said Heath Vescovi-Chioldi, economic development director for Pima County. This clearly demonstrates the potential impact of this technology and the importance of investing in Arizona.

In addition to its efforts through CQN, the university established the Arizona Quantum Initiative (AQuI) to foster the development of quantum-related economic activity across the state. AQuI promotes and supports quality education, cutting-edge research, and effective partnerships in all areas of quantum technology development.

Barbra Coffee, Director of Economic Initiatives for the City of Tucson, said the City of Tucson is excited about the findings of the Rounds report and the demonstration of the significant impact the Arizona Quantum Initiative will have not only in Southern Arizona, but throughout the state. He said that

Ems pointed out that in addition to providing fertile ground for economic activity centered on quantum technology, the university aims to influence this field in pursuit of common interests. He said CQN is recruiting humanities researchers to study the legal and social implications of emerging quantum technologies and bring quantum education to traditionally underrepresented students and communities.

Luis Cordova, executive vice president and chief operating officer at Rounds Consulting Group, believes this analysis is likely conservative in assessing the statewide impact related to quantum research and innovation. Our findings show that the development of a quantum network hub in Arizona has the potential to create more than 1,200 new jobs and generate more than $250 million in economic activity within 10 years. I am. However, given the fast-paced and evolving nature of the industry, this may underestimate the potential impact of quantum technologies.

