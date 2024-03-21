Food trucks in Austin must be moved for inspection. An inspector may come to them soon.





Sergio Trujillo started Desnudo three years ago as a table at Barton Creek Farmers Market. Now, the line for coffee often stretches all the way to his food truck park on Webberville Road.

But once a year, everything stops. That's because the city of Trujillo has to shut down operations and move the trucks to undergo city health inspections.

Desnudo is one of more than 1,500 mobile food vendors operating in Austin, each of which is required to undergo annual inspections at city facilities in north Austin.

“Small businesses are the lifeblood of Austin’s economy, and we can never underestimate how essential food trucks and their owners are to the story of our great city.”

City Councilor Jos Velsquez

According to Trujillo, our process takes about two days. The store is always closed one day because the trailer has to be there during the designated hours. However, the day before, we have to start moving the entire set and tables in the trailer park.

Trujillo said the process is complex and expensive. It means loss of profit.

The Austin City Council is trying to change that. On Thursday, the City Council approved a resolution to send inspectors to food trucks and help streamline the entire process.

City Councilman Jos Velsquez said the goal is to modernize the permitting process and make it more accessible, fair and inclusive by making information available in multiple languages. Stated.

“Small businesses are the lifeblood of Austin's economy, and we can never underestimate how essential food trucks and their owners are to the story of our great city,” Velsquez said. “Today, we are clearing a number of hurdles that are outdated and boring for small business owners, while focusing on the time and money that can exist with very little profit in the food truck world.”

Trujillo said on-site inspections will greatly help small business owners, many of whom are people of color or people just starting out.

“It is important for the city to evaluate mobile food vendors. [business owners] “It’s an opportunity to try something new,” he said. And if it doesn't work out, that's okay. This is a very lean way to start a business and helps business owners test the market and see if their ideas work.

Desnudo said he needs at least two days to prepare for the test, but Trujillo is luckier than many other food truck operators.

michael minasi

/

KUT News

Juan Trujillo speaks with a customer at the Desnudo counter. Food trucks lose two days of business when they close for inspection.

“Trailers come in different sizes and require more work, he said. This is a 15-foot trailer, but some people have 30-foot trucks and it takes a lot of work to lift it. You need a forklift, you need a big truck to get it there, and you do the same thing over and over again.

Trujillo said if a truck doesn't pass inspection or something needs to be repaired, the owner has to go back and have it re-inspected. Moving the truck can also damage equipment inside the vehicle.

On-site inspections require more personnel and equipment, which increases costs. That could mean higher prices for permits that city staff will consider.

Many of us are willing to pay extra money if they come to us, Trujillo said.

He said he also hopes the city will extend the permit for more than a year.

Velsquez said city staff will consider how to implement the changes and return with recommendations in May.

This is an opt-in, he said. We just want to be able to offer more flexible options. ”

More importantly, he said, the goal is to ensure Austin is a place that fosters small business growth.

“As prices in Austin become increasingly challenging, it is important that we do everything we can to support small and micro businesses,” Velsquez said. “And this is the first step in remediating the pain points and modernizing the process to be more efficient and fair.”

