Microsoft announces new Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 models powered by Intel Core Ultra





At Microsoft's Surface event on Thursday, the company announced updates to two Surface for Business devices. The new Surface Pro 10 for Business and Surface Laptop 6 for Business are powered by Intel Core Ultra CPUs, a two-generation evolution from the 12th generation Core processors on which previous models were based. Microsoft did not update the face of either product. Each features the same design as before, the only change being the addition of a dedicated CoPilot key to the keyboard for Microsoft's AI assistant.

Let's take a look at each of the new Surface models Microsoft has announced.

Surface Pro 10 for business

The addition of a Core Ultra processor is the big news here, with the Surface Pro 10 offering either a Core Ultra 5 135U or Core Ultra 7 165U chip. This CPU update is a major upgrade, as the previous Surface Pro 9 for Business had a Core i5-1245U or i7-1265U chip, and Microsoft is skipping the 13th generation chip and moving from the outdated 12th generation chip to the Core Moved directly to Ultra chips. It was introduced just a few months ago. The new model is expected to offer significant improvements in performance and battery life.

The removable design remains the same, including the display. Like its predecessor, the Surface Pro 10 features a 13-inch touch display with a resolution of 2,880×1,920 pixels and a boxy 3:2 aspect ratio. (Most laptops have 16:9 or 16:10 displays.) The resolution didn't increase, but the brightness did. The new display is rated at 600 nits, which is 33% higher than the Pro 9's 450 nit display.

The front camera is now a 1440p cam, up from the 1080p cam on the Pro 9. In addition to AI-assisted Windows Studio effects, you can enable auto-framing to keep faces in the frame and blur the background. I've used these effects on other Core Ultra laptops from Acer and HP and found them to be impressive.

Finally, the Surface Pro 10 offers optional 5G connectivity without ditching the Intel chip for an ARM-based model. The Pro 9 offered 5G, but only with a specialized and underpowered SQ 3 chip developed by Microsoft with Qualcomm. Mobile connectivity and Intel power are also now available.

Surface Laptop 6 for business

Surface Laptop 6 for business has the same two Core Ultra processors as Surface Pro 10 and an improved webcam resolution. Otherwise, it's unchanged from previous Surface Laptop 5 versions, and the same 13.5-inch or 15-inch sizes are still available.

The webcam has been upgraded from a 720p camera to a 1080p camera for a clearer view during video calls. Surface Laptop 6 lets you use Windows Studio effects to improve and customize the look of your Zoom meetings and more.

The only other new feature in the Surface Laptop 6 for Business is the option for customers in the US and Canada to equip their laptops with an integrated smart card reader on the 15-inch model. This makes it suitable for government agencies and other industries with high processing power. Security requirements.

accessories

Surface Pro keyboard with bold keyset

microsoft

Microsoft also announced some minor accessories for the Surface. In addition to finally offering its line of adaptive accessories to commercial buyers, the company debuted a new keyboard replacement for the Surface Pro: the Surface Pro Keyboard with a bold set of keys. It features an easy-to-read key typeface and a brighter backlight than the old Surface keyboard, which was also an option.

Pricing and availability details for all products will be added as they become available.

