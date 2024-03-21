How Pendo Data Sync uses BigQuery to maximize data ROI





Editor's note: This post is part of a series highlighting partner solutions built with BigQuery.

Data is paramount when making critical business decisions. Whether it's identifying new opportunities, streamlining operations, or delivering more value to customers, executives want to know they have the facts on their side when making important choices about the future. thinking about. That means getting and evaluating the right data from your products.

Pendo gives companies the most effective way to incorporate product data into larger business strategies. As a company with a mission to improve the world's experience with software, Pendo created Data Sync, a product that makes it easy to connect valuable behavioral insights from applications to the broader business. Data Sync gives your team visibility into customer engagement and health data, no matter where it resides in your organization.

Siled product data is wasted product data

Without the ability to incorporate product-level behavioral insights into business reporting, companies are unable to understand the entire user journey. Given the current macroeconomic situation, businesses are under additional pressure to maintain and grow their existing customer base, and not being able to fully understand user behavior is a clear disadvantage.

An incomplete picture of product usage is often the result of data being aggregated piece by piece or via API pulls that fail to deliver the value businesses need. This approach can divert resources away from building scalable and supported data strategy models. Without a single source of truth for product data, teams are left with only part of the picture to make critical business decisions. As a result, data becomes siled and insights that could help answer important questions such as:

Are users deriving value from key product areas that align with the commercial model?

Is your customer cohort more engaged and healthy as renewal time approaches?

If you want to maximize the lifetime value of your customer accounts, what behavioral trends will influence your sales strategy?

Do your customer teams have the insight they need to proactively address risk and churn?

Rich insights to answer important questions

There are alternatives to this piecemeal approach. With Pendo Data Sync for Google Cloud, your team can make his Pendo data available in Cloud Storage whenever you need it, accessible in BigQuery and other data lakes and warehouses. Pendo enables organizations to make critical decisions with confidence by connecting behavioral data from product applications (i.e. user interactions with product applications) with other key business data sources.

Pendo makes it easy to:

Easily access all past behavioral and product usage data. Structure and take action on valuable data across your data ecosystem. Google Cloud allows data teams to maximize the value of BigQuery and Looker by enabling them to integrate these additional datasets to generate insights about their business that were previously unavailable.

Democratize data and drive informed decision-making. Instantly connect product data with all your key business data with the depth needed to support modern data-driven organizations.

Facilitates improved resource utilization. Eliminate the need to manually retrieve siled data sets, giving data and engineering teams back time to spend on more valuable activities.

Gain maximum ROI from product insights. Ensure all departments, all the way up to the C-suite, speak the same common language of business.

Make decisions faster and with more confidence. Put product data at the center of your decision-making process.

Democratize data to power your business

Pendo data serves as your primary source of truth about the applications you build, sell, and deploy. With Data Sync, these insights are no longer limited to the product teams using Pendo directly, but are available to all users. A simple extract, transform, and load (ETL) process allows all departments and cross-functional efforts to easily access Pendo data in a central location.

Historically, Data Sync customers have used Pendo data for a variety of use cases. This includes measuring the impact of product improvements on sales and renewals, identifying friction in the end-to-end user journey, and calculating a comprehensive customer health score across all data sources to develop renewal strategies. included. Other teams also leverage his Pendo data to create churn risk models based on a foundation of product usage and sentiment signals, identify upsell and cross-sell opportunities and grow data-driven accounts. We are also promoting.

Pendo Data Sync is built with BigQuery

Building Data Sync on Google Cloud made developing and initially deploying our solution much easier. The Pendos engineering team was able to leverage their existing knowledge of Google Cloud products and services to build the beta version of Data Sync. This version was then deployed to design partners using Google Cloud and helped standardize methods and best practices for getting large amounts of his Pendo data from Cloud Storage to BigQuery. Additionally, the Pendos data science team uses BigQuery as its data warehousing solution and Looker as its primary business intelligence tool. The data team became Data Sync's first alpha customer, partnering with engineering to design the product's data structures, ETL best practices, and help documentation.

Looking to the future, Pendo is exploring deeper integration with Google Cloud, including direct data sharing in Analytics Hub.

Below is a diagram of the architecture that Data Sync uses for data flow.

