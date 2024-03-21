Start-up develops innovative process to improve nutrient uptake in skin care formulations





Nanotechnology startup Hydrosome Labs has developed a natural, chemical-free process to enhance the power of water through the new science of ultra-fine bubbles, the company announced in a recent press release.

The innovation creates a new ingredient brand for companies that use water to deliver active ingredients, the company said, and plans to announce a licensing agreement with a major beauty company known for its innovative technology in the coming months. It added. Ultra-fine bubble technology is the next big advancement in skin care.

Hydrosome Labs' R&D team includes members from prominent industry leaders such as Nestlé and P&G, and the company expects to close a Series A round of funding this spring. It also just completed a seed funding round last year.

Learn more about Hydrosome Labs' ground-breaking ultra-fine bubble technology, the R&D process behind its discovery, the expected impact on cosmetics and personal care product manufacturers and suppliers, and the start-up for further innovation and development in this field. We spoke to find out more about their plans and more. The president of Hydrosome Labs asked Bob Jacobs for insight.

Jacobs has a degree in chemical engineering and began her career at P&G in personal care products, managing the manufacturing process for Head and Shoulders. From there he moved into the field of marketing, spending most of his 20-year career working on his P&G marketing brands such as his Crest and his Thermacare.

Research and development process

Jacobs said the innovation research and development process mainly focused on three key areas: ultrafine bubble manufacturing, characterization and application testing.Patented technology that creates ultra-fine bubbles [is] He explains that, based on the principle of hydrodynamic cavitation (we call our proprietary bubbles hydrosomes), this technology allows us to produce ultra-fine bubbles of a specific size and concentration for each production run. did.

Additionally, he added, our engineering team continues to adapt our technology for custom applications, including changing gas types, bubble sizes, and concentrations to maximize effectiveness.

Jacobs shared that for the innovation to work, the size, concentration, and stability of the bubbles must be analyzed after they are created. This is not an easy task considering that ultrafine bubbles are very small, often less than 100 nm. The hollow gas core makes detection even more difficult. He explained that, therefore, to ensure the best quality, the company has researched numerous techniques and employed the latest analytical tools in the detection and quantification of ultra-fine bubbles.

Furthermore, once you create your own ultra-fine bubble product, you need to test it in your specific application to verify its effectiveness, and using our patented technology to do so, you can achieve incredible longevity and shelf life. I shared that you can create ultra-fine bubbles with As a result, he said, ultrafine technology can be extended to new applications such as topical medicines, cosmetics, beverages, foods and other consumer product staples.

Impact on the industry

Regarding the potential impact of Hydrosome's breakthrough technology on the production of cosmetics and personal care products, Jacobs said that the superior stability of Hydrosome Lab's ultra-fine cell technology could be used in the production of cosmetics and personal care products. He said it opens up new and exciting possibilities. He explained that these ultra-fine bubbles last for a long time, in some cases over 18 months, so the effects can be guaranteed to last for the life of the product.

The main feature of hydrosomes in cosmetics, he continued, is their ability to deliver larger amounts of important ingredients, nutrients and water deeper into the skin. This is achieved without the use of additional chemicals, surfactants, penetrants or preservatives, just pure water with ultra-fine bubbles.

As a result, this technology unlocks the potential for more effective delivery of active ingredients, expanding the use of ingredients previously overlooked due to difficulty in penetrating the skin, and reducing or eliminating penetration enhancers. He said this could enable cleaner formulations. .

He added that hydrosomes in cosmetics and personal care are also sustainable innovations because there are no added chemicals, consumables or preservatives required by Hydrosome Lab's ultra-fine cell technology. He also shared that the energy input to produce ultra-fine bubbles is minimal and does not require any special electrical input or modification.

Next steps for Hydrosome Lab

Jacobs said the Hydrosome Institute's scientific team continues to constantly research new ways to adapt and modify the company's technology for applications in agriculture, consumer products, fermentation, hygiene, and life sciences. That's what it means. He explained that in the coming months, our goal is to customize our ultra-fine bubble technology to maximize the benefits of this new technology for our clients. Currently, we are conducting extensive research in the field of precision fermentation, which is often used to make personal items. Care ingredients.

Precision fermentation is a rapidly evolving industrial field in which microorganisms are engineered to produce important high-value molecules such as pharmaceuticals, fragrances, rare chemicals, and active ingredients. “Early results indicate that Hydrosome Labs’ technology has the potential to help increase microbial growth rates, increase efficiency, and increase overall product yield in this fast-growing market.

As for the future of Hydrosome Labs, Jacobs said that, like other breakthrough technologies discovered in the past, we have begun to identify various ways that our technology can be used to improve the performance of products and processes. I explained that I believed it had just happened. As a result, we look forward to working with new commercial partners to unlock its potential, he concluded.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cosmeticsdesign.com/Article/2024/03/21/Start-up-develops-innovative-process-to-improve-nutrient-uptake-in-skin-care-formulations The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos