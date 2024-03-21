Apple's introduction of AI will change the iPhone forever





Earlier this week, it was revealed that Apple was working with Google to bring some AI features to the iPhone, which caused a stir. The first revelation came from Bloomberg's Mark Garman, and it surprised everyone.

Is generative AI about to land on the iPhone, courtesy of Google's Gemini?

After all, Google and Apple are rivals, so when German revealed that the two companies are in talks to put Google's AI model, called Gemini, into the iPhone, it could mean the two companies will work very closely together. It meant that there was sex.

Apple has long had a “do it right, don't do it first” policy, so it's no surprise that it's been slower to tackle AI gaming on phones than, say, Google, Samsung, or Qualcomm. Reports have already suggested that Apple's own AI developments will be showcased at this year's World Wide Developers Conference, and this is believed to be primarily on-device improvements, meaning they need to be made in order to work. No internet access required.

But with Google's involvement, the scope of AI capabilities could become even broader. However, the big power behind it comes from the increased processing power that comes from using Google's remote servers in addition to his Apple-enabled iPhone silicon.

Things move faster when AI comes in, so by being late to the party, Apple may have decided it needs outside help.

Google is an obvious choice, and according to Bloomberg, Google pays billions of dollars a year to make its search engine the default option in the Safari web browser on iPhones and other devices, and already searches for We are collaborating in this field.

And, as the New York Times pointed out, the two companies have worked together for decades, describing Apple's actions as a rush to adopt technology that will upend the tech industry. For example, before Android, the default mapping app on the iPhone was Google Maps.

Google's AI Gemini may soon be on your iPhone.

It is unclear how this agreement was put together, but there are clear benefits for both parties. If the deal goes through, it would be a huge boon for Google, as it would give Google access to billions of iPhones around the world like never before. As the New York Times reports, virtually overnight, Google has the potential to get more consumers using its AI than its biggest rival, his OpenAI, so ChatGPT A deal with Apple has become an attractive prospect.

However, things may not end that way, as Apple also appears to be in talks with another big AI model, Open AIs ChatGPT.

Earlier this year, Samsung announced what it calls Galaxy AI. It provides practical functionality for modern mobile phones. For example, a live translation feature that allows you to make calls in multiple languages. This gives you peace of mind when booking tickets, tables or over the phone. A hotel room in a country where you don't speak the language. This feature is processed on devices, for example Samsung Galaxy S24.

AI has been on the menu for a long time, but this year feels like the year it becomes even more mainstream. Apple may have needed to work with Google to ensure it doesn't get left behind in the pack as generative AI takes off.

