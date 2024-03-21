Inside the Mattel archives that inspired the film





For longtime fans of Barbie in general, which is currently celebrating its 65th anniversary, Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie offered a different level of fun. Margot Robbie's Barbie doll and Ryan Gosling's Ken wore bespoke ensembles that date back to the brand's founding in 1959, full of references to famous dolls and doll accessories from decades past.

Mattel's head of doll design Kim Crumone and chief branding officer Lisa McKnight have a reason why Barbie is special to them. McKnight, who describes herself as a lively Barbie doll, said, “Thanks to this movie, the world knows what Barbie dolls are now, and people who no longer play with dolls can change their views on Barbie dolls.'' I hope that they will re-evaluate this.”

The makers of the movie, which grossed $1.44 billion, were told the story of Barbie's creation and taken to the Barbie archives at Mattel's headquarters in El Segundo, California.

“We gave them what I call 'Barbie boot camp,'” McKnight said of her first meeting with Robbie, Gerwig and the rest of the Barbie team. “Complete immersion in the brand”

Speaking about the company's process with the film's Oscar-nominated costume designer Jacqueline Durand, Carmone said, “My team and I created multiple decks that summarized each chapter of Barbie's fashion history. I did,” he said. The costume designers also did their own research, and the team went back and forth frequently to provide the designers with physical samples and different versions of Barbie's fashion packs.

For McKnight, who has been with the company for nearly 25 years, the Barbie movies were like a scrapbook of parts of her own career history. she says: “It was just mind-blowing to see Sugar Daddy Ken, Video Girl Barbie, all the dolls I made, all larger than life,” said Sugar Daddy Ken, also known as Palm Beach Sugar Daddy Ken. , priced at $82 when it was released in 2009, was intended to appeal to adult collectors.

Hot Skatin Barbie, 1994 Courtesy of Mattel

Mattel's team is probably the most knowledgeable about all things Barbie, but executives realized that in the process of creating Barbie, they discovered a new part of Barbie's long history. McKnight said the Barbie doll fact had a special impact on the team. That said, this doll existed before women were guaranteed the right to have their own bank account. (Barbie doll was released in 1959, while the Equal Credit Opportunity Act was signed in 1974.)

“Barbie was created by a female entrepreneur who was a working mother at a time when women couldn't even have their own bank accounts,” McKnight said. “It’s a great memory when you think about how far we’ve come.”

President Barbie, courtesy of Mattel

There were some other unexpected memories.

“We had a doll called 'Pooping Tanner,' which had a pooping dog on it. It came with a poop scooper.” A large poop tanner has appeared. “I would say it was a bestseller,” McKnight said.

