Google Cloud security risks, issues, and challenges





As organizations migrate away from on-premises environments and increasingly adopt cloud technologies, they face new security challenges. A shared responsibility model for cloud security requires businesses to take responsibility for ensuring the security of their data, applications, and access management. Failure to meet these responsibilities puts you at risk of data breaches, reputational damage, and financial loss.

To protect your Google Cloud environment, you need to understand the potential pitfalls and best practices. Organizations often put themselves at risk by overlooking the basic configuration choices necessary to build strong basic security.

This article takes a closer look at these common security missteps and provides practical recommendations to help organizations harden their Google Cloud environments. By proactively addressing these issues and adopting best practices, you can significantly reduce your attack surface and ensure the integrity of your cloud infrastructure.

Using default network settings

One of the most common mistakes people make when getting started with Google Cloud Platform is not properly configuring their Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) network and firewall rules.

To avoid potential attacks, it's important to ensure strict firewall rules and create a logical network architecture that prevents easy passage between public and private resources. These steps also limit the impact if an attack succeeds in compromising some part of your infrastructure.

Organizations should leverage GCP's VPC networking component to create secure, segmented network architectures.

Over-permitted identity and access management (IAM)

Proper identity and access management (IAM) is important in any cloud environment. Engineering teams often set overly broad permissions for applications to work in cloud environments. And once the application is up and running, you don't take the time to review and restrict those permissions.

Roles and users with excessive privileges pose significant risks. If an attacker were to successfully compromise any of these identities, they could gain critical access to damage or destroy your infrastructure or expose sensitive data.

A fundamental principle of IAM infrastructure should be least privilege, as detailed in NIST 800-53. GCP provides several ways to implement this.

Basic roles are too permissive and should be avoided if possible. Google's documentation recommends against using it in production when alternatives are available.

Implement service accounts with temporary credentials for applications and services, including third parties.

Custom roles and IAM conditions can be used in conjunction to ensure that permissions are fine-grained and tailored only to specific use cases.

Leverage OSS JIT tools to enable time-bound approval workflows for privilege escalation. All requested elevated access is reviewed and limited to a specified time interval.

Solving the monitoring and visibility gap

Good visibility into your cloud environment is a key pillar of a good security posture. Without the ability to see and understand the baseline behavior of your application infrastructure, it is extremely difficult to identify anomalous behavior that could indicate the presence of an attack or compromise.

Organizations often fail to properly configure cloud monitoring and logging due to a lack of proper understanding of available tools and best practices. This reduces visibility into your cloud environment and leads to potential security vulnerabilities.

To address these visibility gaps in GCP, organizations must:

Ensure that all applications and services are configured to output logs, preferably as JSON, and send them to Cloud Logging.

Enable Cloud Audit Logs to monitor administrative activity and access.

Use log sinks to aggregate logs across multiple projects and organizations into one destination.

Use log-based alerts to identify anomalous behavior and send notifications.

Enable VPC flow logs to stream to Cloud Logging to identify anomalous network patterns and potential threats.

Integrate GCP logs with third-party security solutions (SIEM or SOAR) to take advantage of more advanced security-focused analytics.

Ignore data encryption

Encryption plays a vital role in implementing a Zero Trust security model within cloud environments by ensuring that data is inaccessible to unauthorized users, both at rest and in transit. However, many organizations neglect to ensure that their encryption settings are actually applied and continuously enforced.

Storing sensitive data such as PII, credentials, and intellectual property unencrypted can have serious consequences, including data breaches, compliance violations, financial loss, and reputational damage. To mitigate these risks on GCP, organizations should take the following steps:

Utilize cloud key management. If your compliance requirements do not allow a shared encryption key, provide your own key so that Cloud Storage automatically applies encryption at rest.

Enable disk encryption using Cloud Key Management Service (KMS) or Customer-Supplied Encryption Key (CSEK).

Implement HTTPS for all frontend traffic through a proxy or load balancer.

Take advantage of customer-managed keys or, for more granular control, leverage individual value encryption in database services like BigQuery.

Pay close attention to network forwarding paths and system architecture. GCP typically enforces encryption in transit by default, but service calls that must traverse networks outside of GCP's boundaries may not be encrypted.

Not remediating vulnerabilities

Misconfigurations and vulnerabilities in cloud environments such as GCP are often overlooked as organizations grow. As more resources are deployed without automation or control, vulnerabilities can go unnoticed.

As attackers continually scan their cloud infrastructure for misconfigurations and known vulnerabilities, critical organizations are actively working to identify and quickly remediate.

Continuously scan for vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and compliance gaps with Security Command Center (SCC).

Implement a process to regularly review SCC findings. Focus on high-severity issues and address them quickly by assigning a security champion, an engineer responsible for the response and remediation process.

Leverage SQL queries of Cloud Audit Log events to identify important privilege escalation events and data access. You can also set alerts for important events and principal API access.

Run penetration tests and vulnerability scans regularly to uncover potential security gaps in your GCP environment that could be exploited by attackers. Prioritize parts of your architecture that require critical security fixes.

conclusion

Securing the GCP environment is an ongoing process that requires continued effort and a proactive approach. As organizations move workloads to the cloud, it's important to recognize that many default configurations may not align with security best practices.

Relying solely on native controls can leave gaps in an organization's security posture, so it's essential to consider supplementing these with third-party tools for defense in depth.

How Wiz can help you

Wiz provides a cloud native application protection platform (CNAPP) that enables organizations to protect their GCP environments. Provides comprehensive visibility, risk assessment, and remediation capabilities. Wiz is seamlessly integrated with GCP services, allowing organizations to continuously monitor their environments, detect potential threats in real-time, and prioritize remediation efforts based on risk severity. Masu.

As organizations continue to expand their cloud presence, partnering with a trusted CNAPP solution like Wiz becomes increasingly important. By combining GCP's native security controls with Wiz's advanced features, organizations can establish a strong cloud security posture.

To learn more about how Wiz can help secure your GCP environment and experience the benefits of a comprehensive CNAPP solution, schedule a demo today. Take proactive steps to protect your valuable assets in the cloud with Wiz.

Secure everything you build and run on Google Cloud

See why CISOs at fast-growing companies choose Wiz to protect their cloud environments.

Get the demo

