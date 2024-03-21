Silicon Prairie News is hiring a technology and innovation reporter





Silicon Prairie News, a division of the Nebraska Journalism Trust, is a dynamic media organization dedicated to covering the intersection of technology, innovation and entrepreneurship in Nebraska. We are committed to providing high-quality, engaging content that informs, inspires, and deepens understanding of Nebraska's vibrant technology ecosystem. .

Silicon Prairie News is seeking a versatile reporter and multimedia specialist to join our editorial team. This role blends traditional reporting skills with multimedia expertise to create engaging and impactful content across a variety of platforms. The successful candidate will play a key role in producing content that covers Nebraska's entrepreneurship and innovation community and engages audiences through articles, video, audio content, and other multimedia formats.

Reporters report to the editors of Silicon Prairie News. This position is based at the organization's headquarters in downtown Omaha and requires in-office work, but remote work is also possible. You will also be required to travel within Nebraska from time to time, including nights and weekends.

Full-time exempt position with benefits.

Salary: $48,000-$53,000

Applications will be accepted until March 24th.

Key Responsibilities Report Writing: Conduct in-depth research, interviews, and analysis to produce well-researched and insightful articles on technology, innovation, and entrepreneurship topics relevant to Nebraska. Multimedia Content Creation: Develop and create multimedia content including video, audio, infographics, and other formats. Interviews and Event Coverage: Attend relevant events, conduct interviews with key stakeholders, and provide live coverage that captures the essence of Nebraska's ecosystem. Social Media Engagement: Effectively utilize social media platforms to share, promote your content, engage with your audience, and stay up to date on the latest trends and discussions in Nebraska's ecosystem. Collaboration: Work closely with editorial teams, designers, photographers, and marketing teams to ensure consistent and comprehensive coverage and promotion of stories. Adaptability: Stay current. We leverage new technologies, trends, and multimedia storytelling techniques to continually improve the quality and variety of content we produce. Community Building: Foster relationships within Nebraska's technology community and build a network of sources and contributors to enrich our coverage.

