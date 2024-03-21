Pre-order the latest 2024 Samsung TVs, including new frames





samsung

Pre-orders are now open for Samsung's latest 4K and 8K QLED and OLED TVs, as well as the latest edition of its Frame smart TVs. Right now, if you go to Samsung's website and pre-order these new TVs, Samsung is giving you a free 65-inch Samsung TU690T Smart TV as a bonus (valued at $450).

That is correct. Get two TVs for the price of one.

These TVs are expected to arrive within the next 30 to 60 days, depending on the model.

Pre-order the 2024 edition of Samsung's most popular TV

Here's a roundup of the new Samsung 2024 TV models you can pre-order today. They all run an updated version of Samsung's Tizen operating system, giving you easy access to all the streaming services you subscribe to, as well as free live and on-demand programming offered through Samsung TV Plus. is also easily accessible. All of these 2024 TVs also support Dolby Atmos audio, offer AI-based upscaling, and provide access to a variety of specialized viewing modes, including Filmmaker Mode.

samsung frame

Available sizes: 43 inches ($1,000), 50 inches ($1,300), 55 inches ($1,500), 65 inches ($2,000) or 75 inches ($3,000)

samsung

Samsung's Frame TVs are very popular among our readers for a variety of reasons. Not only does it make what you're watching look and sound great, it automatically displays famous works of art or your favorite digital photos when the TV isn't in use. The TV is designed to hang on the wall and mimic a picture frame.

Thanks to the TV's matte finish, you get a glare-free image, but when you view your artwork, high-resolution digital reproductions look more like real paintings than ever before, thanks to Pantone validation. became.

Check out our latest coverage of 2024 Frame TV to learn more about its latest features. Additionally, be sure to read his detailed review of the 2023 model of Samsung's Frame TV. This is also one of our top picks for the 6 best TVs of 2024.

Samsung Neo QLED 4K (QN85D)

Available sizes: 55 inches ($1,400), 65 inches ($1,900), 75 inches ($2,600) or 85 inches ($3,700)

samsung

The 2024 edition of Samsung's QN85D offers 4K resolution from a QLED display that utilizes mini-LEDs for increased brightness and crisp details. This TV utilizes Neo Quantum HDR, which delivers sharp contrast along with bright and accurate colors.

This TV is powered by Samsung's NQ4 AI Gen2 processor, which delivers seamless 4K upscaling, premium sound, and fast performance with automatic HDR remastering and HDR brightness optimizer.

Thanks to 100% color volume, over 1 billion vibrant colors are displayed in fluid motion thanks to the TV's 120Hz refresh rate.

Samsung Neo QLED 4K (QN90D)

Available sizes: 43 inches ($1,500), 50 inches ($1,600), 55 inches ($2,000), 65 inches ($2,700), 75 inches ($3,300), 85 inches ($4,800) or 98 inches ($15,000)

samsung

Samsung's Neo QLED 2024 (QN90D) TV is a step up from the QN85D model. This TV makes the most of mini-LEDs for improved brightness, and thanks to the TV's Neo Quantum HDR+ feature, you'll see what you're watching with crisp images and smooth motion.

This TV also supports Samsung's Motion Xcelerator 144Hz feature. This feature works well when watching fast-moving content or games, providing a super smooth image with depth and automatic AI enhancement. People who watch sports a lot should be careful.

The TV is also powered by Samsung's NQ4 AI Gen2 processor and feature-packed (upgraded) Tizen operating system.

Samsung OLED (S90D)

Available sizes: 55 inches ($2,000) or 65 inches ($2,700)

samsung

More people than ever are upgrading their TVs to OLED models to take full advantage of brighter colors and more detailed picture quality. If this is your goal, Samsung offers several new models with beautiful OLED displays, such as his 2024 S90D TV.

The OLED displays on these TVs leverage OLED HDR+ to display deep, dark blacks and bright, vibrant whites, along with accurate colors that bring out every intricate detail of what you're viewing.

In fact, these TVs are verified by Pantone when it comes to color accuracy. The S90D also integrates Samsung's popular Game Hub feature, allowing you to play console-quality games from popular cloud-based gaming services by simply pairing the wireless handheld controller to your TV. (Requires subscription to a supported cloud-based gaming service.)

When you connect your PlayStation, Switch, or Xbox to your TV, you can expect a smooth gaming experience with the best possible visuals and sound. One of the great features these TVs offer is that they automatically pair with your Samsung Galaxy Buds wireless earbuds, so you can enjoy a private listening experience while watching your favorite shows or games.

Samsung OLED (S95D)

Available sizes: 55 inches ($2,600), 65 inches ($3,400) or 77 inches ($4,600)

samsung

The 2024 version of the Samsung OLED S95D TV is the next level of the latest S90D model. With the TV's Motion Xcelerator feature, you get a high-end OLED display with a lag-free 144Hz refresh rate. Native refresh rate is 120Hz.

On the S95D TV, you can expect incredibly detailed and vivid picture quality from a display that has been verified for color accuracy by Pantone. These screens also feature a new glare-free finish and take full advantage of OLED HDR Pro to improve image quality in real-time. Each TV is calibrated by Samsung experts before leaving the factory to ensure accurate and consistent colors based on industry standards.

Other highlights include virtually no bezels and an extremely thin design (just 0.4 inches). Multi-view feature allows you to watch two video feeds at the same time.

Samsung's Game Hub lets you play over 3,000 cloud-based games. Simply subscribe to your favorite gaming service and pair your wireless handheld controller to your TV. These TVs also support FreeSync Premium Pro for ultra-smooth gaming with low latency and no stuttering or tearing.

Samsung Neo QLED 8K (QN800D)

Available sizes: 65 inches ($3,500), 75 inches ($4,500) or 85 inches ($6,000)

samsung

Although 4K resolution TVs have only been mainstream for a few years, some popular TV brands, including Samsung, have already begun rolling out 8K resolution TVs. There is very little native 8K programming available, but these TVs use powerful AI-based upscaling to boost 4K images to near-8K quality. The result is visually stunning. However, the ability to upscale older, low-resolution programming on these TVs is limited. So if you're a fan of classic TV shows and old movies, 8K upscaling won't be of much use to you.

However, if you're willing to pay to be an early adopter and benefit from incredibly sharp 8K resolution images (something you can't reproduce on a 4K TV), Samsung's 2024, which uses the latest QLED We recommend one of the year 8K models. 8K displays offer what can only be described as ultra-realistic images.

Combined with real-time 8K upscaling, these TVs simultaneously use an AI-based motion enhancer to make all the action look smooth and smooth, delivering incredible levels of depth and contrast. These TVs are powered by Samsung's NQ8 AI Gen2 processor, run using the Tizen operating system, and feature refresh rates of up to 165Hz.

Many of the 2024 Samsung TV models, including those that support 8K resolution, include an upgraded version of Tizen OS that is easier to operate. The new version of Tizen also offers several enhanced features that better leverage the latest technology on your TV.

Samsung Neo QLED 8K (QN900D)

Available sizes: 65 inches ($5,000), 75 inches ($6,300) or 85 inches ($8,000)

samsung

Now, imagine a TV with all the features, functionality, and cutting-edge technology that the Samsung QLED 8K (QN800D) model offers. Plus, it takes it all up a notch. That's what you get with these his 2024 QN900D models.

Never before has such incredible detail and fluid action been available to consumers on a television designed for the home. Whether you're watching live sports or an action movie, the quality is just as good (if not better) than the experience you get in a movie theater. And all of that is packed into a TV that's virtually bezel-less and so thin that it's barely noticeable when hung on the wall.

Samsung's Music Frame is your perfect partner Samsung

To complement your Samsung TV, we recommend connecting one or two of Samsung's just-announced Music Frame wireless speakers. This is a high-end speaker with a design that looks like a picture frame. Insert your favorite 8 x 8 inch printed photo.

When you use a single speaker with your Samsung TV, you get robust, room-filling sound with Dolby Atmos support. Works in conjunction with Samsung TV's built-in speakers. However, if you place the Music Frame on either side of your Samsung TV, you'll experience rich, clear, and great-sounding stereo audio.

Music Frame is also a Bluetooth wireless speaker, so it can stream music and audio content sent from your smartphone, tablet, or computer. Compatible with Samsung's SmartThings mobile app.

Right now, if you pre-order the Music Frame for $400, you'll receive an instant $50 credit towards a future purchase from Samsung's website.

Jason R. Rich

Jason R. Rich (www.JasonRich.com) is an internationally recognized consumer technology expert with over 30 years of writing experience. He is also an excellent writer and photographer. One of his recently published books, Remote His Worker's Handbook: How to Work Effectively from Anywhere ($24.99, Entrepreneur Books), is now available for purchase on Amazon and wherever books are sold can.

