Google's latest Android 15 developer preview is now available





The second developer preview of Google's Android 15 has arrived, bringing long-awaited support for satellite connectivity, along with some improvements to contactless payments, multilingual recognition, volume consistency, and interacting with PDFs through apps. was provided.

These developer-focused betas are a testing ground for features that will likely make it into the final public release expected later this year. According to Google, the public beta release is expected to be available for testing between April and July.

Google's Android 15 release timeline is as follows: The full release is likely to take place between August and October this year. Image: Google

The latest developer preview addresses some of the annoyances and security issues Android users are experiencing, including making apps more aware of why some services aren't available when the device is using a satellite connection. Addresses the concerns above. This is also the first official confirmation that Android 15 will feature satellite messaging, with Google's press release stating that the new preview will include a preloaded RCS application for using satellite connectivity to send and receive messages. It is stated that support for is included.

Android 15 should make it more clear that satellite connectivity is enabled and may limit functionality for some apps. Image: Google

Support for screen recording detection has been introduced to apps, allowing them to notify users if their activity is being recorded. One-tap contactless payments for apps that use NFC are also more reliable, and multilingual voice recognition introduced in Android 14 has been improved to avoid missing words when users switch languages. I am.

The small cover screen on the foldable phone should also be more convenient, giving developers direct access to more control methods. Also, with support for the new CTA-2075 loudness standard, Android users no longer have to adjust inconsistent volume when switching between content. Finally, Google has significantly improved the app's PDF functionality, adding support for password-protected files, annotations, form editing, search, and selection by copy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2024/3/21/24107532/android-15-developer-preview-screen-recording-detection-nfc-improvements The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos