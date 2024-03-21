Google releases second Android 15 developer preview.How to install the OS on your phone now





The preview version of Android 15, the successor to Google's Android 14, is currently available for download. The second developer preview released today includes several new features, including expanded support for satellite connectivity and support for developer apps on the cover screen of foldable phones (like the Galaxy Z Flip). I am.

The initial version of this major OS update focuses on privacy and security enhancements, allowing creators to make better use of their camera hardware, and reducing heat and heat for more efficient app performance. Provides developers with more ways to manage processing power.

This pre-release of Android 15 is primarily aimed at developers, helping them build apps tailored for the next release of the Android OS and providing valuable feedback as Google rolls out updates throughout 2024. You can get

However, just because the preview is for developers doesn't mean you can't or shouldn't download Android 15 right now. Understand the limitations of the developer preview (which may include bugs, missing features, and app incompatibilities) and how to install with manual flash (adds the OS to your phone's flash memory storage) to properly check Android 15. now.

If you don't want to deal with software issues and installation, that's understandable. You can wait until April and May for Google to open enrollment for its Android beta program, or you can wait until June and July for a more stable version to be released. The final version of Android 15 for all Android users is expected to be released in the fall.

What's new in Android 15 developer preview?

The Android 15 developer preview focuses on enhancing user privacy and file security, Google said. We also focus on giving creators easy access to tools and hardware (like in-app camera controls), as well as thermal and power management to improve app and game performance. This release of Google's mobile OS uses the confectionery-themed codename “Vanilla Ice Cream.”

When it comes to privacy and security, Android 15 uses the latest version of Privacy Sandbox. This is a multi-year effort to improve user privacy on Android. Privacy Sandbox improves privacy for mobile ads by limiting the data that third parties can access. Android 15 also allows users to screen share just a portion of their screen instead of the entire screen.

Google gives developers and creators more control over their camera hardware, allowing them to take advantage of premium hardware features like the Pixel camera, GPU, and AI processing. These expanded controls let you increase the brightness of the camera preview, adjust the flash intensity, and connect MIDI 2.0 devices via USB.

This developer preview of Android 15 also includes improved thermal and processing power management tools through the Android Dynamic Performance Framework to help developers optimize performance-oriented and graphics-intensive apps and games. It is.

The second developer preview of Android 15, released on March 21, brings updates to Android Communications, including improved connectivity and improved satellite support for a smoother NFC experience. Productivity is also improved, with features like password protection, annotation, editing, and search for PDFs in third-party apps. It also adds new privacy and security features, including allowing apps to detect when they're being recorded. You can check out all new developer updates here.

As more developer previews and betas are released, Google will continue to add and improve features based on feedback from everyone using Android 15.

Which phones support Android 15 developer preview?

Google typically releases early developer previews only on its own devices. This also applies to Android 15. Currently, you can download Android 15 on the following Google Pixel smartphones and tablets:

If your device isn't on the list, don't worry. As the year progresses, Android 15 will also be available on other phones and tablets. You also have the option to use 64-bit system images with Android Studio's Android emulator.

Pixel Fold supports Android 15 developer preview.

Stephen Shankland/CNET Back up your phone before installing Android 15

Please note that running pre-release software on your phone may cause instability and data loss. We recommend downloading and installing pre-release software on devices other than your primary Pixel device in case Google's new software causes issues.

The first thing you need to do before downloading the Android 15 developer preview is to back up your supported device. why? Since Developer Preview is early software, you can expect to encounter bugs, app crashes, and other issues that may make day-to-day use of your phone or tablet difficult.

By default, your Pixel automatically backs up whenever you're connected to Wi-Fi and your phone is idle and charging for two hours, but you can also back up manually. Depending on the size of your phone's backups and free space on Google Drive, you may need a Google One subscription for this to work.

To back up your Pixel phone,[設定]>[Google]>[バックアップ]Move to[今すぐバックアップ]Tap. Depending on your last backup and how many apps and files you need to back up, this process can be instantaneous or take up to a few minutes. Once the backup is complete, you are ready to begin the process of downloading and installing Android 15.

Please back up your phone before installing Android 15 Developer Preview.

Nelson Aguilar/CNET Next, enable USB debugging and OEM unlocking

To install Android 15 on your Pixel, connect your phone to your computer via USB. To do so, you'll need to unlock your Pixel and enable USB debugging. Unlocking your phone is easy, but to enable USB debugging, you must first unlock Developer Options.

Note: If you have previously flashed the developer preview, you may only need to update OTA to Android 15. If not, please move on to the next section.

1. Unlock developer options. In the Settings application,[電話について]Move to[ビルド番号]Tap seven times. Enter your password when prompted and a new Developer Options menu will appear in Settings. 2. Next, you need to enable USB debugging so that your phone and computer can transfer data to each other.[設定]>[システム]>[開発者向けオプション]and toggle USB Debugging on. When you see a notification that briefly explains the purpose of USB debugging, tap OK. Finally, leave in developer options and toggle OEM unlocking on. This will unlock the device's bootloader and load the operating system. Once unlocked, you'll be able to choose a different operating system to boot on your Pixel, in this case Android 15.

To connect your phone to your computer and install Android 15 developer preview, you must first enable USB debugging and OEM unlocking.

Nelson Aguilar/CNETFinally, flash Android 15 on your device using Chrome's Android Flash Tool.

There are two ways to flash Android 15 Developer Preview on your Pixel, but to keep things simple, we'll use the Android Flash tools available directly from your web browser. Works best in Chrome or Edge. Also, your computer must have 10 GB of available storage for this to work.

If everything looks good, connect your Pixel to your computer via USB, unlock your device, and go to https://flash.android.com/ in Chrome to:

1. First, click Get Started, then click Allow ADB Access in the pop-up that appears (if you have an ad blocker, turn it off). 2. Next,[新しいデバイスの追加]Click , select your device from the list, and then[接続]Click. 3. On your Pixel,[このコンピュータからのアクセスを常に許可する]Check the box next to[許可]Tap to allow Android Flash Tool to access your phone.Return to your computer and under “Android 15 Preview Release”[DP 2](Currently in second developer preview). Five.[ビルドのインストール]Click[確認]Press

To continue, accept the notification that appears on your computer or mobile phone.

Nelson Aguilar/CNET

To flash Android 15, you need to operate both your computer and your phone. This starts by unlocking your phone's bootloader.

on computer[開始]Click to start the bootloader unlocking process.On your phone, press any volume button[ブートローダーのロックを解除]Select and press the power button to unlock the bootloader.

Android 15 software will start downloading from your computer to your phone. It's nearly 2.5 GB, so it may take a few minutes depending on your internet speed. Once the download is complete, you need to lock your phone's bootloader.

on computer[スタート]Click.Return to your phone and use the volume keys to[ブートローダーをロックする]Select and press the power button.

Your phone should restart and install Android 15 Developer Preview. Safely disconnect your Pixel from your computer.

Android 15 is now available on Pixel

When your Pixel restarts, you'll see a notification that you're running Android 15 developer preview.[OK]Click to set up your phone just like a new phone. That means connecting to Wi-Fi, copying apps and data from your latest backup via Google, agreeing to terms of service, setting a password, and more.

For all developer previews and betas, you can automatically get future updates over the air, so you don't have to manually flash Android 15 every time.

Nelson Aguilar/CNET How to remove Android 15 from your device

The developer preview is not intended for your primary phone, the phone you use every day. You might get tired of using the early version of Android 15 as bugs and other issues interfere with your daily tasks. If that's the case, there's an easy way to roll back to the stable version of Android 14.

Just like if you installed Android 15, you can revert to an older Android version. Connect your device to your computer and follow his first four steps in the Flashing Android 15 section. You may need to unlock developer options and re-enable USB debugging.

Now, instead of selecting DP 1 in Android Flash Tool,[Back to Public]Select your options and install as you would any developer preview. Once your phone restarts, it should be running a stable version of Android 14.

What is the release schedule for Android 15?

Google said it plans to release several developer previews (first in February and now in March) to add new features and check compatibility.

Beta releases for early adopters, scheduled for April and May, will be more stable and will focus on improving quality and compatibility. Finally, platform stability releases scheduled for June, July, and August will focus on final testing of Android 15 ahead of the first general release in the fall.

Google's planned Android 15 testing and release schedule.

Google

