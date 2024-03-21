UM, MEDC awarded $1.8 million to support eight innovative biomedical research projects





Eight biomedical research projects aimed at addressing challenges ranging from tinnitus to opioid use disorder to premature birth receive more than $1.8 million in funding from the Michigan Translational Research and Commercialization Life Sciences Innovation Hub I did.

This project, led by researchers at the University of Michigan, Corewell Health, and Wayne State University, aims to address critical unmet medical needs and improve quality of life.

The MTRAC Life Sciences Innovation Hub is supported by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and co-managed by the Innovation Partnership, based in the UM Vice Chancellor's Office, and Fast Forward Medical Innovation in the UM School of Medicine Laboratory.

Since 2014, the hub has provided more than $20 million to support projects led by Michigan-based researchers, ranging from medical devices and treatments to diagnostics and health information technology. Projects supported by this hub have generated more than $180 million in additional funding, launched more than 40 startups, and created 140 high-tech jobs in Michigan.

“MTRAC Life Sciences Hub has a track record of creating strong positive impacts across the state and region,” said Kelly Sexton, vice president of research, innovation partnerships and economic impact. “We are very grateful for the continued investment in high-tech biomedical research from MEDC and the UM Office of the Vice President for Research.”

MTRAC Life Sciences received 20 competitive proposals this year from institutions across the state, including Corewell Health, Michigan State University, Oakland University, UM, and WSU. Projects were then selected by a monitoring committee comprised of experienced engineers, entrepreneurs, industry partners, and venture capitalists who develop and invest in life science technologies. Applicants and winners will benefit from access to experienced resident mentors, commercialization education programs, and feedback from an extensive network of experts.

“The MTRAC Life Sciences Innovation Hub continues to source and fund high-impact biomedical technologies from across Michigan,” said MEDC University Technology Program Director Larry Herriman. “This program has benefited the state through subsequent funding, job creation, and technology licensing.”

Funding from MEDC will support five projects:

Product Development and Human Feasibility Testing of a Novel Non-Invasive Device for Effective Treatment of Tinnitus (Maik Httemann and Jinsheng Zhang, WSU) PressRite: Postoperative Hematoma Formation in Patients with Pacemaker/Defibrillator Implants A new compression device that reduces and improves wound healing (Nishaki Mehta), Corewell Health) Rectal ejection device (RED): a point-of-care test that will change the care of chronic constipation (Eric Shah, UM) Fully quantitative cervical elastosis Graphography: Addressing Critical Unmet Needs in Pregnancy Care (Molly Stout, UM) Modulators for Allosteric Opioid Use Disorder Treatment (John Traynor, UM)

“Projects funded by the hub focus on biomedical innovations that have the potential to significantly impact human lives,” said Stephen Kunkel, associate dean for research at the School of Medicine and chief scientific officer at Michigan Medicine. said.

In addition to the funding from MEDC, OVPR and the Innovation Partnership have selected to support three additional projects that were favorably considered by the Oversight Committee:

Powered Energy-Assisted Ankle Orthosis for Arthritic Ankle Deformities (Robert Gregg, UM) Bleeding Predictor: A Multimodal, Neurosymbolic, Federated AI-Based Tool for Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Prediction (Khalid Malik, UM-Flint) Dual-function drug overcomes STING resistance through Bregs elimination for long-term anticancer effects in pancreatic cancer (Duxin Sun, UM)

“These projects aim to find solutions to some of the biggest challenges impacting healthcare,” said Rebecca Cunningham, UM's vice president for research and innovation. “This support reflects the University of Michigan’s continued commitment to translating research discoveries and innovations to positively impact society.”

Written by Meghan Cuddihy of UM Innovation Partnerships

