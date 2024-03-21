5 takeaways from the massive antitrust lawsuit against Apple in the US





The US Department of Justice is suing Apple for monopolizing the smartphone market to ensure the iPhone's continued success, to the detriment of consumers and third-party developers. The lawsuit was filed on March 21st and will likely take a long time to go to trial. We touch on everything from iMessage lock-in and App Store developer fees to super apps and cloud gaming. If the government is successful, we could witness a moment of great change for the iPhone and the entire Apple ecosystem.

As expected, Apple has strongly criticized the Justice Department's antitrust filing. Apple spokesman Fred Sainz said the lawsuit threatens the company's existence and the principles that differentiate Apple products in a fiercely competitive market. The company also said the legal battle would set a dangerous precedent, giving governments greater influence over how people design their technology.

iPhone is at the center of everything

Well over 1 billion iPhones have been sold and are Apple's main source of revenue. And the Justice Department's argument boils down to his one central idea: Apple is doing everything it can to maintain the status quo and keep the iPhone popular. But the company has stepped into unfair territory, using insidious tactics that give its own devices (like the Apple Watch) and services (Apple Pay) a distinct advantage over competitors' devices that don't offer the same experience. .

And the company's proprietary software features, such as iMessage non-interoperability, make Android phones look inferior in the eyes of many consumers. Even if those shortcomings have a lot to do with the way Apple does business, they have very little to do with how companies like Samsung do business. Google and others design and manufacture their own devices.

Over the years, Apple has repeatedly responded to competitive threats by making it harder or more expensive to leave rather than making it more attractive for users and developers to stay, the government said. wrote in the first paragraph of the complaint. The Justice Department argues that Apple's actions lock in users and developers while protecting its profits.

The US government is acutely aware that a green bubble is uncool.

At a press conference Thursday, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland spoke about Apple's messaging strategy. He said iPhone users perceive rival smartphones to be of lower quality, with conversations with Android users (green bubble) lacking encryption, media sharing substandard, and features such as typing indicators. It was pointed out that the feature was not included.

Apple has announced that it will support RCS, a more modern messaging protocol, to improve cross-platform communication later this year. But still, don't expect the bubbles to change color. The green bubble stigma is real, at least in the United States, where iMessage is widespread. And the Justice Department says that's a big factor contributing to iPhone lock-in.

The complaint includes remarks made by Tim Cook at the 2022 Code Conference, which made headlines at the time. When one viewer complained about the quagmire of cross-platform messaging, he told Cook, “I can't send a particular video to his mom.” Mr. Cook replied that he should buy his mother an iPhone.

It works fine…unless your smartwatch is an Apple Watch.

Another consumer-driven aspect of the Justice Department's case is the confusing status of smartwatches on iOS. While the Apple Watch offers easy setup, seamless compatibility, and deep integration with iPhone and Apple's ecosystem, third-party watches offer a much more limited range of features. Quickly and easily reply to texts and emails from your Apple Watch. Other than that? Not really.

The Justice Department alleges that Apple is using the wearable as yet another tool in its kit, allowing people to choose another iPhone over an Android device that renders the Apple Watch useless whenever it's time to upgrade. There is.

(Note that Wear OS devices from Samsung and Google also no longer support iPhone.)

This is about the future of apps

The EU may have taken the lead in forcing Apple to loosen its grip on the App Store, but the Justice Department is also focusing on the fees developers must pay and how developers can sell their apps to millions of users. We see clear problems with the strict guidelines that must be adhered to in order for it to be available. Dear iPhone owners.

According to antitrust filings, Apple created hurdles to keep so-called super apps off its platform. And the company's rules make it impractical for Microsoft and other cloud gaming companies to launch the service in a way that would allow them to monetize it. The EU's DMA bill forced Apple to change some of these policies, but major companies are still not satisfied.

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer recently mentioned Apple's plans to allow third-party app markets on the iPhone and make the App Store more open in the European Union, opening up competition on the world's largest gaming platform. told The Verge that it's definitely not enough. .

Don't expect a quick solution

Apple's furious response makes clear that the company has every intention of defending itself. We were on the first day of a lawsuit that is sure to drag on into the future. It took him more than three years for the government and Microsoft to reach a settlement in this high-profile antitrust case (it took another four years for disgruntled state attorneys general to get it through the Court of Appeals) . The risks here are equally important.

In the meantime, Apple plans to make major changes to the EU's App Store framework to reduce messaging friction by supporting RCS. But for the Justice Department, the damage has already been done, and these actions suggest that Apple is unfairly stifling competition, being a nuisance to developers, and (presumably) using its monopoly power to use the iPhone. It does not absolve them of the sin of extracting more money from everyone. .

