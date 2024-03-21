Former French minister calls for 3GB weekly cap on phone data to reduce web toxicity





Could internet rationing be the solution to combating online hate and the rise of deepfakes? One former French education minister, who has faced the brunt of online trolls in the past, seems to think so. .

The move caused many online headaches, and Najat Vallow-Belkassem, the first woman to serve as Education Minister Francis from 2014 to 2017, told the national newspaper Le Figaro on Monday: “Free from screens! '' published an editorial titled. Let’s ration the internet!

In it, Vallou-Belkacem proposes limiting French citizens' internet usage to around 3GB per week, arguing that such a limit would encourage kinder, more civil debate.

Scarcity determines certain wisdom. If you knew you only had 3 gigabytes of space to use each week, you probably wouldn't spend it posting hateful comments or fabricating things, she wrote, and the internet is the solution. Rather, he wrote while pointing to the fact that it is a contributing factor to the worsening of topics such as inequality. And discrimination.

On the surface, the admittedly stingy 3GB per week would go some way to forcing scrollers to exercise some restraint over scarcity.

Based on calculations based on BT data, this limit equates to 3 hours of video calls, approximately 10 hours of web browsing, or 2 hours of high-definition movies.

However, most people already seem to be staying within the Vallaud-Belkacems recommended limit, with the average mobile data usage in the UK being just 8GB a month, according to Ofcom.

But in France, the figure is much higher, with Cisco reporting that the average internet user communicates more than 15 GB per month, Connexion reported, citing data from the Autorit de Rgulation des Tlcoms. Ta.

Vallow-Belkassem's comments received some support online, primarily from tech-savvy posters concerned about the impact of phones on mental health.

Indeed, the former education minister has every reason to be wary of hateful speech online.

In a 2017 speech reported by Le Monde newspaper, Vallou-Belkacem spoke out against the spread of misinformation online about her personal life, including false rumors that she was expecting her third child and that she was divorcing her husband. vehemently criticized.

But not everyone was ready to jump on Vallow and Belkasem's bandwagon.

Francis' digital secretary, Marina Ferrari, said the proposal was probably the worst way to approach a debate about our relationship with screens.

Dealing with risk deserves much better than a Manichean, out-of-touch approach to digital spaces, which has as many uses as there are users.

Vallow-Belkassems' proposal was also ridiculed on social media, with some questioning the feasibility of such a plan in a world dominated by streaming services and soon virtual reality.

“I doubt you'll be reading anything more stupid on the internet in 2024,” wrote one commenter on He questioned the motive behind it. “When something synonymous with freedom happens, people only think of one thing: rationing!?

French journalist Yves Bourdillon echoed Birkhoff's reservations about freedom.

Bourdillon wrote that she belongs to the school of thought that believes that if people's lives go for a week without being formatted/rationed/prohibited/taxed, then life is not worth living.

I support legislation that would severely limit proposals to take away the freedoms of elected or former elected officials.

Is Vallow-Belkassems' statement the beginning of a screen time calculation?

All you need to know is time (maybe a few more gigabytes). Until then, of course, please stay calm and browse in moderation.

