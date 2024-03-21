Israeli technology and innovation news





In recent years, the number of companies moving to cloud-based computing has increased significantly. With cloud-based computing, all your applications and data are stored in private virtual drives that can be accessed anytime, anywhere (with appropriate permissions).

Software stored in the cloud is placed in virtual folders called containers and can be scaled up or down as needed.

And just as Microsoft's Windows became the default operating system for computers in the 1980s, the rise of cloud-based computing led to Google's creation of Kubernetes (known in the industry as K8S). , which is an abbreviation for the first and last name) has appeared. characters of a word and the 8 characters between them) are adopted as the standard OS.

But storing sensitive data in the cloud means companies need to take steps to protect their applications from cyber-attacks and root out internal risks and human errors that can prevent software from running smoothly. It means that there is.

This is where Israeli cybersecurity company Armo comes in, giving software developers a way to protect their cloud platforms from start to finish.

Jonathan Kaftzan, vice president of marketing and business development at Armos, tells NoCamels that by design, containers are constantly changing.

If you're running many of these containers in parallel, you need a platform to manage and coordinate them all, he says.

This is why Google created Kubernetes and why Kubernetes has become so popular. This is one of his most popular open source projects of all time.

Today, he says, any organization that wants to work, develop, manage, and operate in the cloud uses Kubernetes. However, because open source projects are designed to be very flexible, they come with certain data protection issues.

Security is always the other side of the coin when you want to make something agile and fast, Kavtsan explains.

Jonathan Kavczan, bottom right, with the Armo team (provided)

That's why Tel Aviv-based Armo created Kubescape two years ago, its own open-source security platform for Kubernetes that developers can adapt to their own needs.

We use official security recommendations, such as those made by the U.S. National Security Agency, as guidelines for our technology and constantly update our framework to match the ever-changing environment.

These recommendations will be reflected in the management of our systems, Kavtsan said. It has over 250 different controls specific to Kubernetes.

Kubescape is downloaded by enterprises and integrated into the Kubernetes platform, allowing them to inspect every element of their cloud for potential issues.

It can scan your environment and provide a snapshot of what's going wrong, what's wrong, and what needs to be fixed, Kavtsan says.

It's designed to be integrated into what he calls the development pipeline as quickly as possible, to catch problems before they develop into more serious problems, but also provides ongoing support.

It's much cheaper, much faster, and much easier to do if you fix the problem first, Kavtsan explains.

He highlighted misconfigurations as one of the most common mistakes in cloud programming, noting that some of Kubernetes' default configurations are not necessarily suited to the needs of individual enterprises, which can lead to He pointed out that it could expose him to a security breach.

Most problems with security in general and the cloud in particular are caused by things not being configured correctly, he says.

By 2025, 99 percent of security incidents in cloud environments, including Kubernetes, will be due to human misconfiguration.

Cloud misconfigurations can expose businesses to security breaches (Depositphotos)

The company started with investment from the Israel Innovation Authority and some private investors. In 2022, Aamo raised $30 million in a Series A funding round led by US investment firm Tiger Global. Kubescape's first release took place in the same year.

Kavtsan said the platform became a hit almost overnight.

Now with hundreds of thousands of users, the company donated the platform to the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF), just as Google did with Kubernetes. CNCF is an organization he founded in 2015 to help integrate container technology into the technology sector.

Armo is currently creating an enterprise version of Kubescape called the Armo Platform. It can work with multiple clouds and their internal elements. And within a few months of its introduction, it has already gained dozens of paying customers around the world.

Kaftzan believes that Kubernetes will face increasing security challenges in the future, and believes Armo is the answer.

We want to be your one-stop shop for all your security needs.

