Google reveals plans for $576 million data center project in Cedar Rapids

Google has been identified as the company developing a monumental data center project in southwest Cedar Rapids. The project could be the largest economic development project in the city's history, with an investment of at least $576 million. Previously, the project had only been identified as being developed by Heaviside LLC, but technology giant Google LLC is on the agenda for the Iowa Economic Development Authority board meeting scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Friday. Listed as an owned and operated company. project. The IEDA Board will consider providing financial incentives for this project under the Iowa Quality Jobs Program. This incentive includes a 20-year 70% tax exemption, subject to meeting employment criteria and an approved high-quality job application. The project also includes the addition of at least 31 full-time employment positions, all at or above his quality pay rate, which was $24.20 an hour in Linn County in 2022. . Based on a development agreement filed with the City of Cedar. Rapids, Heaviside LLC plans to develop one or more data centers in the Big Cedar Industrial Center near the intersection of 76th Street and Edgewood Road SW, a project that will later be owned and operated by Google. It will be. Construction on the project is expected to begin within three years of the effective date of the final development agreement. The project constitutes the first development at Big Cedar Industrial Center, Iowa's largest industrial site at 1,391 acres, including an 890-acre parcel designated as the state's only certified megasite. It will be done. As proposed, the project would be eligible for economic incentives under the city's Local Match Economic Development Program, which authorizes the city to sponsor Google's application for state financial incentives. Under the agreement, if a high-quality job application is not approved, the city agrees to provide a matching increment financing (TIF) rebate in lieu of tax forgiveness. Cedar Rapids state legislative leaders expressed full support for the project in a news release Thursday. In the announcement, leaders said the project is not only an important development milestone for Cedar Rapids, but also a vitally important development for the entire state of Iowa, demonstrating its readiness to support large-scale technology-oriented investments. He said it was also a moment. “We are on the cusp of a new era for Cedar Rapids,” said state Rep. Sami Scheetz (D-Cedar Rapids). “This data center will create long-term employment opportunities, strengthen our tax base and further strengthen our position as a hub for innovation. We are committed to all stakeholders involved in this project. , for their relentless pursuit of excellence and progress.'' Partnering with Google is possible. “This collaboration underscores our unified commitment to strengthening Iowa's economic standing,” said state Sen. Liz Bennett (D-Cedar Rapids), ranking Democrat on the Senate Information Technology Committee. ” he added. “The benefits of this project will resonate for generations and solidify Cedar Rapids’ role as a leader in the new digital economy.” The Cedar Rapids data center development agreement includes: There will be a number of financial incentives, including: A 20-year 75% economic development rebate on the franchise fee collected by the City through the utility company for each data center built. Gray water discharge credit. The city will provide a monthly credit of $1.30 per 100 cubic feet of gray water. Credits per unit increase by 2.5% each year, up to a maximum of 57% per sewer unit. Emission rate. The city and developer also agreed to create a community improvement fund under which the company would make annual community improvement payments to the city to promote economic development activities such as amenities and infrastructure improvements. become. The company will pay $400,000 per data center annually over 15 years, up to $6 million per data center, for a total of up to $36 million. The agreement also includes a number of off-site improvements under which Google will provide the easements necessary to provide services to the development site, including utility extensions. The developer also plans to work with the city on the Revitalization of a Healthy Economy in Iowa (RISE) grant if the city qualifies and applies for the program. Cedar Rapids City Council members hail the project as an important economic milestone in the city's legacy. Councilman Dale Todd said at the Feb. 27 council meeting that he has never done a development like this. I would suggest that even if we had a 30-year development agreement, it would still not be worth what we are doing here. So this is a historic moment for (City Manager) Jeff (Pomerantz) and your team. At the same meeting, Mayor Tiffany O'Donnell pointed to the years of work and effort that have brought Cedar Rapids' data center development to this point. “You often hear me say, 'Cities are eternal,'” Ms. O'Donnell said. And when you look at Cedar Rapids' timeline, this is going to be its own bullet point on that timeline in terms of next level development. Councilman (Tyler) Olson said we can pay for improvements and future water, and this is how we do it. This is how urban scale works. Given tight budgets and reduced funding, this is a huge opportunity for the city. Such a move is strategic. We can talk on paper about the X's and O's that we see today. Today we can talk about going from A to B and B to C, but this conversation is really about A to Z. 