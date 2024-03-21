Pioneering health innovation – OpenGov Asia





In the dynamic landscape of modern healthcare, the fusion of technology, art and design has proven to be a catalyst for innovation, especially in areas such as biomedical engineering. At the forefront of this integration is the Institute of Research and Community Services (LPPM) at the Bandung Institute of Technology (ITB), Indonesia's oldest technical institution.

Image credit: itb.ac.id

Through recent initiatives such as the 4th Annual Art + Technology Dialogue, ITB is demonstrating the transformative potential of interdisciplinary collaboration in advancing medical technology solutions for a healthier future.

At the heart of this conversation is a perspective shared by Allya Paramita Koesoema, ST, MT, PhD, from the ITB School of Electrical and Information Engineering (STEI), which sees the essential connections between biomedical engineering, technology, and the human experience. It emphasizes connections. Koesoema emphasizes that technology should serve humanity, not the other way around, and emphasizes the importance of leveraging innovation to enhance human well-being.

Biomedical engineering, as elucidated by Coesoema, represents the synergy of engineering, science, and health sciences. Through joint efforts, this convergence has led to breakthrough advances in healthcare technologies spanning bioelectronics, artificial intelligence (AI), and robotics. However, Koesoema acknowledges that while functionality is paramount, aesthetics and ease of use are equally important to maximize the impact of these innovations.

Recognizing this need, ITB is spearheading efforts to bridge the gap between technology and design, thereby optimizing medical technology to improve medical outcomes and quality of life. This requires fostering collaboration between art, design and engineering disciplines to ensure that innovations are not only functional, but also aesthetically pleasing and culturally relevant.

This approach is exemplified by the development of the mobile health application Sahabat Bunda (Mother's Friend), a collaborative project focused on maternal and child health. This application features her three modules for midwives, mothers and policy makers, tailored to local needs. The Sahabat Bunda application exemplifies how technology, art, and design can come together to effectively address social health challenges through an iterative design process and user feedback.

Moreover, ITB's commitment to innovation extends beyond digital solutions. The integration of non-digital media, such as the “Bunda Cermat” (Careful Mother) board game, emphasizes a holistic approach to healthcare. By incorporating elements of family financial literacy, this initiative not only improves health outcomes but also empowers communities through education and awareness.

Similarly, the “Kapan Ya Bu?” (When, Mama?) toolkit serves as an important resource for mothers, helping them track pregnancy and child development milestones. These projects embody his ITB's dedication to developing comprehensive and culturally sensitive health solutions that evolve with the needs of communities through continuous improvement and adaptation.

Nevertheless, as Koesoema highlighted, navigating the complexities of interdisciplinary collaboration poses challenges. Due to the diverse backgrounds of team members, a consistent approach is required to effectively integrate resources. By employing a sustainable co-design process, ITB aims to leverage its collective expertise in art, design, and engineering to make a meaningful impact on medical innovation.

ITB's work highlights the transformative potential of interdisciplinary collaboration in addressing pressing healthcare challenges. Through the fusion of technology, art and design, ITB is pioneering a holistic approach to health innovation, ultimately striving towards a healthier future for everyone.

At the forefront of innovation and digital development, the Bandung Institute of Technology (ITB) integrates technology across disciplines and pioneers breakthrough solutions to address complex societal challenges in healthcare and other fields. I am.

OpenGov Asia reported on the collaboration between the Institute of Geotechnical Engineering Bandung (ITB), the Geological Engineering Students Association GEA (HMTG GEA), and the Indonesian Association of Geologists (IAGI), highlighting advances in sensing technology. It plays a vital role in the data-driven exploration, inventory and management of natural resources in Indonesia.

