Liberal Party press release trending on Google News





Labor's position Nuclear Google News search results.

Google says on its support page that it uses automated systems to create its news index and algorithmically discovers news content through search technology.

Google plays an important role in the Australian and global news ecosystem. The company says Google Search and News links people to publisher websites more than 24 billion times each month.

Its algorithms can be the determining factor in a website's traffic and ability to drive revenue through advertising and subscriptions.

In 2021, the federal government introduced the News Media Bargaining Code as a tool to bridge the power imbalance between digital platforms and news publishers.

Google says it is one of the world's largest financial supporters of journalism. In Australia, we donate more than $135 million a year directly to news organizations through deals agreed as part of our bargaining rules.

Meta said in early March that it would not sign new deals with publishers that expire later this year, a blow to the industry. The government can specify meta based on norms, but has not yet done so.

Conversely, Google says it is renegotiating a three-year commercial agreement signed in 2021.

Social media platforms such as Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) have reduced their links to news since 2020, according to web analytics firm SimilarWeb. Referrals to news websites have almost halved in the three years to October.

In February, the Nieman Institute for Journalism at Harvard University reported that Google had tested removing the “News” tab from search results.

Search engine optimization (SEO) is an online technique that allows publishers to target keywords related to their articles in order to obtain higher rankings on Google's search engine results pages.

A new trial version of Google Search uses the AI ​​bot Bard to display summaries of responses to queries, rather than links to related news sites. Google says these features help users distill complex information into an easily digestible format. This feature has not yet been fully rolled out across Google Search.

A spokeswoman for Communications Minister Michel Rolland also declined to comment, saying Google was in the best position to explain how content appears in its news products.

The Australian Media and Communications Authority, which oversees misinformation and disinformation regulations, has been contacted for comment.

