How Apple and Google interact could have a major impact on AI





As the tech world continues to buzz about the potential of generative artificial intelligence (AI), Apple finds itself in a unique position to put its own spin on the technology. The company is reportedly in talks to integrate Google's Gemini AI engine into the iPhone.

Apple's biggest moat, the App Store and Apple Services, and its roughly 2 billion loyal and wealthy customers, are backed by developer tools for app development, app content, and AI for categories that Apple has forever eschewed. Search will lead to investments in search, Michael Giacconi, CEO of AI marketing technology company Button, told PYMNTS in an interview. His $18 billion salary that Apple got from Google is nice, but no one monetizes AI search today. So much of today's search market already starts with you, so why not take that future into your own hands?

Apples Play for AI

According to the New York Times, talks between Apple and Google are in the early stages and details of the agreement have not yet been finalized. Apple is also exploring possibilities with other AI companies, aiming to leverage the power of comprehensive language models that can process extensive datasets and autonomously generate text.

Apple CEO Tim Cook assured investors of the company's AI plans. It faces competition from Samsung and Google, which already have Gemini built into their latest smartphones.

Apple has already begun to quietly move into the AI ​​space. Bloomberg recently revealed that Apple made a discreet acquisition of Canadian startup DarwinAI earlier this year. As reported by MacRumors, the acquisition follows Apple's acquisition of 32 AI startups during his 2023 year, making DarwinAI the latest addition to a series of similar acquisitions.

DarwinAI is recognized for its innovation in optimizing AI systems more compactly and efficiently. Additionally, the startup has developed AI technology aimed at enhancing visual inspection of components during the manufacturing process. According to Bloomberg, Apple has successfully integrated many Darwin AI employees into its workforce, including co-founder Alexander Wong.

How Apple AI can shape commerce

The impact of Apple's AI investments could be far-reaching, especially in the commercial sector.

“At Apple's core is the belief that business models that drive commerce and real value for app developers and advertisers are the models of the future,” Yaconi said. He further added that as Apple continues to build loyalty from its most affluent online shoppers, they will invest in AI to facilitate commerce on Apple devices (and in-store with Apple Pay), and that will contribute to their flywheel, he added.

Giacconi said Apple's influence will enable a more intuitive shopping experience powered by AI, attracting more app developers, increasing app installs and app store revenue, and ultimately He said it has the potential to attract more users.

Perhaps the most exciting prospect is that Apple could accelerate consumer adoption of AI. These could enable seamless AI integration into the iPhone's search and Siri features, potentially enabling consumer adoption at an unparalleled scale, Yaconi said. Unleashing the connectivity of AI-powered apps that control both the digital and physical worlds at a pace that no other company can match. With this, Apple will bring the concept of his iPhone being a remote control for everyday life closer to reality than ever before.

See more: AI, App Store, Apple, Apple Services, Artificial Intelligence, Buttons, DarwinAI, E-commerce, Gemini, GenAI, Generated AI, Google, iPhone, Michael Jaconi, News, PYMNTS News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pymnts.com/artificial-intelligence-2/2024/how-apples-deal-with-google-could-shake-up-ai/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos