Apple's iPhone AI, conversations with Google and OpenAI continue





According to Bloomberg, Apple is in ongoing discussions with Google and OpenAI to use generative large language models as the backbone of the iPhone's new AI capabilities, but a formal announcement is not expected until the summer.

Today's report follows news earlier this week that Apple is in talks with Google to integrate the Gemini AI engine into iPhones as part of iOS 18.

Apple CEO Tim Cook has promised that the company will “break new ground” in AI this year, and iOS 18 is expected to play a big role. However, Apple's internal work is said to be focused on smaller AI features that run on the device and don't require an internet connection.

To power more powerful cloud-based generative AI capabilities, such as the ability to create an image or write an essay based on a single prompt, Apple needs the massive hardware infrastructure and computing capabilities it needs. We are looking for a partner who already has the following.

Siri is expected to take advantage of the artificial intelligence improvements that Apple plans to introduce in iOS 18. One leaker suggests that Apple plans to completely revamp Siri using large-scale language models, turning it into the “ultimate virtual assistant.”

One specific feature Apple is developing is an improved interaction between Siri and the Messages app, which will allow Siri to autocomplete sentences more efficiently and avoid complex sentences, according to Bloomberg's Mark Garman. He says he will be able to answer many questions.

But as Nvidia and other AI companies continue to reshape the technology landscape, some investors believe Apple won't be able to keep up with the pace of change and that the “hypergrowth” expected for Apple won't happen unless the iPhone maker develops They reportedly fear they won't be seen. This year, we can increase that reliability by introducing generative AI capabilities.

