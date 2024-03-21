



While honest websites experience ups and downs with Google's March 2024 update, SEOs and recipe bloggers have noticed AI spam sites skyrocketing to the top of search results. As of yesterday, in one instance he had over 217,000 ranked queries, of which he had 14,9,000 ranked in the top 10, and that number increased after one day. Here's what's going on and how spammers continue to beat Google.

Rapid increase in March 2024

Sites to be ranked are subdomains. The main domain has been around since his summer of 2020. The spam subdomain was first discovered by the Internet Archive on November 30, 2022, which happened to be his ChatGPT launch date. This subdomain was in limbo and basically dormant until March 2024, but it quickly expanded after that and quickly started ranking in thousands of search queries.

On Wednesday, March 20th, the site ranked 14.9,000 search queries in the top 10. On Thursday, March 21st, the site had 15.6,000 search queries in the top 10. Even though Google just ended spam updates, this particular site (and sites like it) continues to rank. With thousands of search queries, Google seems powerless to stop it.

Food writer responds to AI spam

Food writer and cookbook author Robin Donovan (on Instagram) alerted me to AI sites, and other members of a private Facebook group were furious about AI sites seeing a spike in recipe search queries. He told me that he was there.

It is very clear that the content is AI-generated, and the images that accompany the articles are also 100% AI. Therefore, it is especially harmful for people with experience, expertise, and authority to see clearly AI content surpassing them.

Robin was understandably upset.

“How on earth is this the best content? And on the other hand, professionally trained chefs, recipe developers, cookbook authors, and other bloggers with decades of training and experience know that these updates They're watching their sites fall apart. Sites they've spent years building, filled with well-researched, well-written (written by humans!) articles, professionally developed and carefully written Contains tested recipes, photos that took hours of preparation and photography.

They write their own content, take their own photos, develop unique, high-quality recipes, are experts in their subject matter and have the credentials to show it. I have done everything I have been told to do for some time. Instead of trying to game the system, be honest and create helpful content. For what? “

Spam Site Details 1. Hosted on Squarespace

The spam site is on a subdomain, and both the subdomain and the main site are hosted on Squarespace. Why Squarespace? Just a guess, but perhaps that infrastructure generally tends to seem legitimate to Google (or maybe it doesn't play a role).

2. All images are colorful and simple

All images are AI-generated in a flat, colorful style similar to those seen in infographics, and templated prompts were used to create the thousands of images that accompany the article. You can see.

Images are an important element of your article. Each article features approximately 7 images related to the overall article topic. All articles contain a rainbow of colors. I'm not sure if the images are intentionally bright and colorful, but using strong colors is a good strategic choice for images because they stand out in SERPs, Google Discover, and Google SGE.

I uploaded one of the images to ChatGPT and asked it to generate a prompt to create a new image in the same style based on that image.

Here is an example of an AI-generated image in the same style as the AI ​​spam site.

Examples of AI-generated images used on spam sites

3. All articles follow a strict template

Articles follow different template structures depending on the article type. Article topics range from comparisons, local travel, lifestyle, recipes, and the health benefits of specific foods.

Health-related articles follow this template structure:

a. First, we will introduce the conceptual topics being discussed and how they relate to specific health-related topics. Concept topics can be specific foods, types of meals, etc.

b. Health Benefits Following the introduction, discuss the health benefits related to the concept topic.

c. Fundamentals This section covers the basics of popular health topics (oral health, diabetes, etc.), the importance of nutrition, and common problems and illnesses related to health topics.

d. Nutritional guidance and macronutrients

e. Dietary choices and their impact on health

f. Tips and lifestyle advice

g. Summary of benefits

4. Basic prompts for AI-generated articles

I was curious to see what a prompt would look like to generate that content, so I asked ChatGPT to create one for me.

This is a general prompt that you can use to create health and diet articles.

“Please write an article that explores the connections between” [concept of dietary choice] and [specific health focus]follow the template below.

a. Introduction: Begin by introducing the concept of. [concept of dietary choice]its definition, and why it is relevant to [specific health focus]We discuss its growing popularity and how it aligns with modern health and lifestyle trends. Health Benefits: Learn more about the common health benefits involved. [concept of dietary choice]The focus is on the possibility of enhancing the [specific health focus]Basics of .c. [Health Topic]:Provides background. [specific health focus], including essential anatomy, the importance of nutrition, and common conditions that affect this aspect of health. Key nutrients and their effects: Learn more about important nutrients that play an important role in your health. [specific health focus], including their sources and the health benefits they offer. Highlights the importance of specific vitamins, minerals, and other compounds. Impact of food choices: Analyze how specific food choices are affected. [concept of dietary choice] may affect [specific health focus], both positively and negatively.Recommends beneficial foods and advises you to avoid certain types of foods that may cause harm [specific health focus].f. Practical Diet and Lifestyle Advice: Provides practical suggestions for incorporating beneficial foods into your diet and adjusting your lifestyle to support them. [specific health focus]. This may include tips on meal preparation, portion control, and balancing different types of foods. Prompts to use to generate conclusions: Conclude the article by summarizing the recruitment method. [concept of dietary choice] can contribute to improvement [specific health focus].We highlight the nutrient balance and diversity this approach provides, as well as the potential benefits beyond that. [specific health focus]. The article should provide a comprehensive overview that is both informative and engaging, catering to readers interested in understanding the relationship between the two. [concept of dietary choice] and [specific health focus]”

5. Content tested by AI checker tools

The strange thing about these articles is that all the articles tested with GPTZero AI Content Detector scored 100% as AI-generated. Originality.AI content checker gave us a similar score.

GPTZero score screenshot

Originality.AI score screenshot

Squarespace's templates are professional, and the articles themselves have a dry style that, while informative, lacks the human authorship of insight, experience, and colloquialism. All articles tested failed the AI ​​detection test.

6. How are AI spam sites ranked?

My hypothesis is that the reason these spam sites rank is because they take advantage of a loophole in Google's algorithm that allows new content to receive an initial boost. Google's John Mueller describes Google as testing his website or webpage. This happens all the time, people get excited when they publish a new site and it immediately ranks.

What happens with this AI-generated website is that a large number of web pages are published every day, and those pages stay at the top of search engine results pages (SERPs) for the first 24 to 48 hours. will be pushed up. He then starts to drop down from the top 10 and eventually starts dropping to his second page of the SERP. But by then, each day begins a new page from the initial rise. This is a classic old-fashioned strategy known as “churn and burn.”

John Mueller has commented in the past on why Google ranks new websites higher in search results.

He explained:

“Particularly for brand new websites, one of the challenges we face is that we may not have a lot of signals for those websites, so we need to create estimates.

And depending on how we set up our estimates, we may end up making this website look a little more understandable at first than the signals ultimately tell us.

…But it could go both ways. It could go in the direction shown so visibly at the beginning.

It may also appear less obvious at first, but as we understand your website and how it fits in with the rest of the web. You will be able to adjust it.

…Every once in a while, a new website pops up that we try to find right away. ”

7. AI spam is a long-standing problem for Google

Google has had a longstanding problem with AI-generated sites dominating certain search results, and this isn't the first time Google has been overwhelmed by spam. This spam site is not alone, nor is it an outlier.

I suspect that fixing the loophole that allows this spam to occur will likely have unintended consequences that negatively impact non-spam sites. That's why Google didn't shut down the site even after all these years.

But Google needs to do something about this because it affects expert authors when their sites rank higher than non-human content that lacks insight or expertise. If not for the publisher, then for the publisher itself. Because the general public already knows that Google can't solve the spam problem.

What makes this example notable is that it was published at the same time as Google's spam update, passed through unaffected, and attacked Google. It's a humiliating and demoralizing experience for thousands of bloggers who do the right thing and then see scammers get paid once again.

Featured image by Shutterstock/ViDI Studio

