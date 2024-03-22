Transfer 90 GB of photos between two Google Drives. Both are for personal use.





How do I transfer files between two Google Drives that are both personal? Personal means not a work or school account.

Both my wife and I were previously on the 100 GB plan. I ran out of space, so I upgraded to the 2TB plan.

Now, I want to transfer about 90 GB of photos from my wife's account to mine in order to get her account back on the free plan.

I don't want to pay transfer fees (apart from some electricity costs).

No single computer has enough storage to download everything and upload it again.

I have a lenovo x240 and it's still running great, but I have limited storage as it's dual booted (Win 10 and Ubuntu) and I like being able to switch between OSes, so I can't do long downloads and uploads. I would like to avoid it.

Secondly, I have an old powerful Acer D250 netbook with Win XP and Debian. It works fine for its age, but again it has limited storage, probably around 20 GB of spare space.

Ideally, you'll be able to keep the Google scripts running on your old netbook running for a week, or however long it takes.

We often hear about free trial accounts with cloud computing providers. I'd like to try this using a VM or something, but I need to evaluate the learning curve.

