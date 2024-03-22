AI-generated blues song goes viral, sparking controversy





Just last summer, an expert on the intersection of AI and music told Rolling Stone that given the infinite complexity of the finished product, it would take a while for tools to be able to recall a fully produced song from a simple text description. said it would take years. But Suno, a two-year-old startup based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, has already done just that, including vocals. And the latest model, v3, which is available to the public as of today, has some real features. Amazing results.

Rolling Stone's Suno feature, part of its latest Future of Music package, includes a disturbing acoustic blues song called “Soul in the Machine.” This is completely generated by Suno, and he uses ChatGPT to write the lyrics unless you post the lyrics yourself. Generated from the prompt “Mississippi Delta blues song about sad AI,” the song went viral with more than 36,000 plays in four days, raising questions about cultural appropriation and Sno's training data (the exact content of which will not be published). It sparked a debate. ), the impact of technology on human artists, and more.

A new episode of Rolling Stone Music Now reveals more songs created with Suno's v3 model and hosts Brian Hiatt talks with company co-founder Mikey Schulman. The podcast also shares more information from Living Color guitarist Vernon Reed. Reed was one of the first to hear “Soul in the Machine” when we sent it to him before publication. He noted that his reaction was “a combination of surprise, shock, and horror,” adding, “The use of an African American idiom that is deeply tied to historical human trauma and enslavement is a sign that humans… It's just to show how close we are to 'humans'.” AI can cause anxiety. ” (To listen to the entire episode, choose your preferred podcast provider here, listen on Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or press play above.)

He also said he was surprised on a technical level that it was all generated by AI. “It's not just the acoustic country 'blues' guitars and plaintive 'bluesman' vocals, but also the simulated recording room and atmosphere.” There's no microphone. No board. Small, high-ceilinged churches have been transformed into mobile recording spaces by young, dedicated individuals like Alan Lomax, who are passionate about preserving the dying songs of peasants. It's not inconceivable that Alan Lomax's archives (and others) were raided to train his AI in Suno. (Suno declined to reveal the details of the training data, but one of the company's major investors, Antonio Rodriguez, is bracing for possible lawsuits from labels and publishers.) (He told Rolling Stone magazine.)

“The long-held dystopian ideal of separating difficult, troublesome, undesirable, and despised humanity from its creative output is on the horizon,” Reed continues. “The horror that Soul in the Machine foreshadows lies in the fact that what is presented at this stage does not remain static; its specificity and depth evolve with frightening speed. What is certain is that humans are driven by extraordinary circumstances to create things that are beautiful, unforgettable, funny, strange, powerful, popular, cathartic, healing, and obscure. That's it. [songs] —Those who have suffered and toiled to advance their craft will have to contend with the total automation of the precious art they have fought to achieve. ”

