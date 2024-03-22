Microsoft's first AI Surface PC: What does it offer?





Key Takeaways Microsoft Corp. on Thursday announced the launch of its first Surface PC optimized for artificial intelligence (AI). Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 are released specifically for business applications and offer the fastest Surface PC experience ever. Microsoft says the Copilot key provides shortcut access to the company's generative AI assistant, along with an enhanced video calling experience, new accessories and security features.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) launched its first business-ready Surface PC on Thursday, continuing to steer the company toward a future of generative artificial intelligence (AI). Here are the new features you can expect with Surface Pro 10 for Business and Surface Laptop 6 for Business.

Intel processors for a faster experience

The new Surface PC is powered by Intel Corp. (INTC) Core Ultra processors designed to deliver powerful, reliable performance for business applications. Microsoft said the Surface Laptop 6 is twice as fast as the Laptop 5, and the Surface Pro 10 is up to 53% faster than the Pro 9. With enhanced speed and Neural Processing Unit (NPU) technology, users can benefit from AI tools such as: Windows Studio Effects gives business users and developers the opportunity to build their own AI apps and experiences.

New co-pilot shortcut keys

Microsoft says the Surface Pro 10 for Business is its most powerful model yet and includes the new Copilot key. A new feature added to the Windows keyboard provides shortcut access to the company's flagship AI tool, Copilot. Other improvements to the keyboard include a bold keyset, larger font size, backlighting for easier typing, and a 33% brighter screen, according to the company. Microsoft 365 apps like OneNote and Copilot will also be able to use AI to analyze handwritten notes on Surface Slim Pen.

Enhanced video calls and accessories

For Surface Pro 10, Microsoft has focused many of its upgrades on enhancing the video calling experience. The new Ultrawide Studio Camera is the perfect front-facing camera for your Windows 2-in-1 or laptop, with a 114 field of view, capturing video at 1440 pixels, and using AI-powered Windows Studio effects. We guarantee the quality of your presentation. Said. The company has also launched a series of new accessories for users looking for an alternative to traditional mice. These include a custom grip for the Surface Pen and an adaptive hub device that provides three USB ports.

Improved security with smart card technology

Finally, the new Surface PC for Business includes additional security features for business users, including smart card reader technology. Surface users can access their PC using “chip-to-cloud” his ID card security for authentication. Surface 10 users have access to new Near Field Communication (NFC) reader technology that enables secure passwordless authentication using NFC security keys.

Microsoft will host a special Windows and Surface AI event on May 20th, where CEO Satya Nadella will outline the company's “AI vision for software and hardware.” Earlier this week, the company announced it had hired her as a DeepMind collaborator. Founder Mustafa Suleiman becomes CEO of the growing AI division.

