China sees the rise of humanoid robots as a disruptive innovation that will boost economic growth





The stakeholder is considered a responsible person, bringing together leading robotics industry experts and R&D personnel at the center to create a common technology platform, public service platform, and regulatory standards for the humanoid robot industry. He said he was aiming for

China World Robot Expo 2023: The next bartender could be a humanoid

In the future, humanoid robots may enter automobile manufacturing, 3C manufacturing and other fields, which will further improve the level of industrial manufacturing, the official said. The 3Cs refer to computers, communications, and consumer electronics.

However, very few details about the center project were revealed, such as when the prototype would be released, only that it would be announced soon.

In the midst of a real estate market crisis and facing serious demographic challenges such as a rapidly aging population and a shrinking workforce, the world's second-largest economy is seeking new technology-driven We are working hard to strengthen our growth engine through productivity.

To that end, these centers are focused on humanoid robots, a technological fusion of artificial intelligence, high-end manufacturing, and new materials that will help China become independent and build its own country as competition with the United States intensifies in critical areas. It is expected to help foster innovation. Technical field.

Some American companies, such as Tesla and OpenAI-backed Figure, are working on developing humanoid robots. Tesla unveiled a prototype Optimus in September 2022, and CEO Elon Musk said it is expected to be in mass production within three to five years and cost about $20,000 each.

Meanwhile, Chinese companies such as Fourier Intelligence, UBTech Robotics, and Xiaomi are also entering the fast-growing industry. In addition, according to a November report by the People's Daily Electronic Edition Research Institute, China holds 1,699 patents for humanoid robots, the second-highest number of patents after Japan.

However, the research report points out that while foreign manufacturers dominate the global market, China's domestic supply chain for core components of humanoid robots remains a constraint.

The overseas humanoid robot industry chain holds first-mover advantages in terms of technology research and development, supply chain maturity and market promotion, so it is relatively mature and advanced at the current stage, according to People's Post Telecom. The communication's January report said. News is a news publication associated with the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

In a nine-page document on the humanoid robot industry in November, MIIT laid out goals such as innovation, technological progress and secure supply of core components that would lead to mass production of robots in China.

The ministry also said that humanoid robots, like computers, smartphones and new energy vehicles, are on the path to another type of disruptive innovation.

And China intends to turn the humanoid robot sector into an important new driver of economic growth by 2027, the ministry said.

By then, a safe and secure industrial supply chain system will have been formed, an internationally competitive industrial ecology will have been built, and the comprehensive strength will have reached the world's advanced level.

Local authorities in major cities such as Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen have also emphasized the humanoid robot sector in recent development plans.

In January, the capital Beijing established a 10 billion yuan (US$1.4 billion) robot fund to build the city into one of the world's highest altitudes for the humanoid robot industry.

However, People's Post and Telecommunications News reports that while China has become more competitive in certain core parts of humanoid robots, the world's major manufacturers still come primarily from the United States, Japan and Europe. I admitted that there was.

The magazine said that when it comes to algorithm development, China's R&D capabilities have consistently remained at the forefront, but its basic framework and ability to develop technological reserves also require attention.

Xu Lijin, head of China's top advisory body, said at the recently concluded second session of the National Assembly that high costs and lack of application scenarios are hindering the industrial and commercial progress of the domestic humanoid robot sector. Ta.

Humanoid robot companies need to work with partners who apply their products in the early stages of innovation to expand the scope of use of such robots, suggested Xu, who is also the robot company's chairman.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.scmp.com/economy/china-economy/article/3256239/china-sees-rise-humanoid-robots-disruptive-innovation-will-spur-economic-growth The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

