Digital design language explained





If you've been using an Android smartphone since 2014, you're probably already familiar with Google's Material Design, a high-quality design system for websites, Android and iOS apps, and operating systems. We cover shapes, 3D effects, animation, lighting and shadows, colors, typography, fonts, transitions, layout, and more. This affects Android smartphones from all manufacturers to some extent, but is most noticeable on the best Google Pixel smartphones.

Over the years, Material Design has gone through three major iterations to arrive at the familiar digital experience seen today in Android 14, the latest OS for Android smartphones and tablets. Whether you're a budding developer or just want to get some background on Android, this guide will serve as your introduction to Material Design when it comes to app user interface design.

Why does Google create Material Design?

Material design guidelines help app developers create effective UX designs with minimal effort. Drafting new designs is easy because material components (the shapes of UI elements) are pre-built and ready to use.

Google's design language is more than just a set of recommendations and guidelines. This is a UI design ecosystem that can cover almost every situation an app developer might encounter when creating her UI for an app. Although this may seem restrictive, Material Design is extremely flexible and allows developers to implement the design however they like while maintaining a common theme.

Advantages and disadvantages of material design

Material design balances form and function to create a user-friendly UI that doesn't interfere with the purpose of your app. This has the following benefits for users and developers:

Material Design's consistent visual language creates intuitive apps. If you download a new app and see the familiar UI, you'll have much less “resistance” when using it, and you'll be able to use the app right away without having to get used to a new set. of the icon. Material Design has a comprehensive set of rules. Material Design has a flexible and comprehensive set of rules that accommodate most design situations. This allows developers to easily and quickly design their app's UI without forcing them to adhere to strict rules. Mobile-first design Material Design has extended to his web apps and his ChromeOS, but its origins are still in mobile apps. Animations are highlighted across multiple UI elements, and the results of your actions are visible instantly. This creates a user environment where actions and their effects are easily understood.

Material You has many other benefits, including its focus on mimicking the real world to reduce user confusion, and subtle ways it aids the user experience. However, not everything is perfect. Material disadvantages include:

Deep brand association with Google Today, despite Material You's popularity among third-party developers, we are most familiar with it through Google's apps and services. This means that apps designed with Material Design are unintentionally associated with Google. This is great for Google, but bad for developers who feel that their branding is losing influence. Overly inclusive design language Material Design's inclusive design principles are great for streamlining development and reducing friction for users, but they're detrimental to creativity. When developing apps using Material Design, problem solving is virtually non-existent, reducing the need for new and innovative solutions to UI problems. Overemphasis on icons Despite the simple design of Material Design, by providing “mysterious” icons (i.e. the “Home” button, which is just a circle in the navigation bar of an Android phone), or elements that are not , the icon is over-emphasized. Allow space for text. This creates a confusing element that cannot be easily avoided.

These shortcomings are problematic for developers and users. However, when used properly, the Google Design Language can help users quickly and easily perform the actions they need in an integrated environment.

Related reading You: What it is and what we love about it The most personal design you can imagine without lifting a finger Material Design celebrates 10 years

The latest version of Material Design was Material Design 3 (also known as Material U). It debuted alongside Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, highlighting bolder icons and a dynamic color palette. This allows users to create custom themes for their phone's UI and app icons based on wallpapers, while also improving accessibility for users.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.androidpolice.com/google-material-design-guide/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos