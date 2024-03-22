How to install Android 15 Developer Preview on Google Pixel





Another year, another Android version. The second Android 15 Developer Preview is now available for Google Pixel devices. Here's how to install it and why you might have to wait a little bit.

Which Pixel devices are compatible with Android 15?

Google currently offers industry-leading software for the Pixel 8 series, but older Pixel devices have only had three years of major Android updates. As such, the Android 15 developer preview previews end-of-support for several Pixel devices. Specifically, Pixels released in 2020 and early 2021, including Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, and Pixel 5a, are decreasing.

Here's a list of Pixel devices compatible with Android 15:

Pixel 6 Pixel 6 Pro Pixel 6a Pixel 7 Pixel 7 Pro Pixel 7a Pixel Tablet Pixel Fold Pixel 8 Pixel 8 Pro

By the time Android 15 officially arrives later this year, Google may also add the Pixel 8a, Pixel Fold sequel, and Pixel 9 series to that list, but that's all a long way off.

Do I need to install Android 15 Developer Preview?

Realistically, most people shouldn't install developer previews.

This initial release of Android 15 is designed to allow developers to test their apps on the updated OS version. New features may be rolled out, but most features will not be rolled out and the experience can be quite unstable.

If you want to install it, please toggle the feature to unlock the bootloader first. Not doing so can be a terrible mistake. If you haven't tried a second Pixel, wait for the Android 15 beta program.

by the way…

When will Android 15 beta launch?

Each year's release of Android typically begins with some developer preview releases. This year, Google says he will be releasing two previews in February and March. And in April, the Android 15 beta program will officially begin.

Google estimates that Android 15 beta will be released five times in April, May, June, and July, with the final release occurring shortly after. Android 14 was unexpectedly released in late October 2023, so it remains to be seen whether Android 15 will follow suit or return to the September slot.

How to install Android 15 Developer Preview on Pixel

During developer preview, you can only install Android 15 builds on Pixel devices.

This update requires you to first manually install an Android 15 Developer Preview 1 build via a factory image. Google has not made his OTA image available for sideloading DP2, but if you already have DP1 installed, an over-the-air update will be available.

The Android Beta program used to install beta builds is not available for developer preview builds.

If you are not comfortable sideloading updates manually, we strongly recommend waiting for the final release. However, if you can't wait to get your hands on the latest and greatest version, we'll show you how to install it manually.

Download the required files Unlock the bootloader Flash Android 15 Restart your phone Download Android 15

The first step on how to install Android 15 Developer Preview on your Pixel is to get the files.

To do this, download the factory image. This will (usually) wipe your phone and start everything from scratch. You can download factory images from Google, but be sure to get the files for your specific device.

Unlock the bootloader (manual)

Google Pixel requires several steps to unlock the bootloader, but before doing so, you should know that this will factory reset your device.

First, unless Android asks for a PIN,[設定]>[電話情報]Move to[ビルド番号]You need to tap repeatedly to enable developer options. after that,[設定]>[システム]>[開発者向けオプション]You can access developer options from . From here, scroll down a bit and turn on OEM Unlock. You will be asked to confirm your PIN again before continuing.

From here, you need to go to your computer and use the ADB tool in a command prompt window, first typing the command adb reboot bootloader followed by fastboot flashing unlock.

Again, this will factory reset your device and delete all data.

Your device will then ask you if you want to unlock the bootloader. This also requires a complete factory reset of your device. These commands work on Google Pixel devices compatible with Android 15.

Install Android 15 (manually)

To install a factory image of Android 15 on your Pixel, open the .zip file you downloaded from Google. Inside the folder is a “flash-all” file (such as .bat for Windows) that corresponds to your operating system. All you have to do is run that file, but you need ADB on your machine for it to work.

Another much easier option is to use the Android Flash Tool.

This browser-based tool allows you to sideload factory images from one place. First, visit flash.android.com. You will be prompted to install the Android USB driver if you have not already done so. Then, just connect your device, verify connectivity to your Flash tools, select the build you want to install, and you're off to the races.

If you haven't unlocked the bootloader, the tool will guide you through the steps. But again, this will reset your device.

As mentioned earlier, if you have already successfully installed Android 15 DP1 on your device, you don't need to do this. Google provides an over-the-air update that provides a new preview.

