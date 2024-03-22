Google has discontinued one of the best features of mobile phones.





Google has a way of discontinuing some of its best features and apps. In fact, there's an entire website of his dedicated to apps killed by tech giants. Google is now also rolling out one of its phone app's best features: the ability to search for nearby businesses.

Google first announced the change in February, saying, “We find that very few people use this feature, and the vast majority of users use Google Search or Maps when looking for business-related phone numbers.” “I am using it,” he said. But now, that problem has finally been resolved. 9to5Google reports that the feature has been officially removed from his Google Phone app.

Now, I'm not going to sit here and say that nearby places was my favorite Google feature. However, when it worked, it was very useful. That's the real kicker here. That said, this feature is frequently broken on devices and is also disabled on many new devices. The nearby search feature, which has been around since the Pixel 2 shipped, has been a long-standing reason to use Google's Phone app.

But now that it's gone, you have to rely on Google Maps to find businesses and other information you need to reach people. Of course, this makes a lot of sense for Google, which relies heavily on the revenue it generates from ads that run on its various products. Ads can't run on phone apps that people use every day, so it's no wonder this feature has gotten less love in recent years. The folks at ArsTechnica are quick to point that out in their report.

However, it doesn't matter whether that fact influenced Google's decision to discontinue this feature. All that matters is that it's dead and gone. And this isn't the only feature Google has discontinued recently. Google Assistant brought out a ton of features earlier this year, including some really useful features that many people use, like the ability to set and use alarms for media, music, and radio. It must rely on routines for its functionality. Google has also removed the option to use Google Assistant to send email, video, or audio messages, as well as the option to play and control audiobooks in Google Play Books.

