Collaboration with Adobes Grace Yee

How would you describe your job to someone who doesn't work in the tech industry?

As Senior Director of Ethics and Innovation (AI Ethics and Accessibility), I drive Adobe's global AI ethics governance structure by developing processes, tools, training, and other resources to ensure that AI solutions align with our core values. We make sure that our views are reflected. When we talk about AI ethics, we've outlined what it means to Adobe through our AI ethical principles of responsibility, accountability, and transparency, but at the end of the day, my job is to support our AI innovations. is to ensure that it is developed responsibly. Deliver output that meets end-user needs while minimizing harm and bias.

This means making sure you're training on secure and comprehensive datasets, submitting all AI-powered features through AI ethics review, and finally ensuring that high-risk AI features go through AI ethics committees and reviewers. means to pass the meeting.

What is the most fascinating technology project you have ever worked on and why?

I've been working at Adobe for almost 20 years, and nothing has been more exciting than creating and running the generative AI model Adobe Firefly. It's up to my team to figure out how to train and responsibly bring this new technology to market, and I know that Firefly is only as good as the data it was trained on. I did. As a company, we have chosen to only train our models on Adobe Stock images, openly licensed content, and public domain content where copyright has expired. Leveraging our carefully selected datasets requires rigorous and ongoing testing, but our decision to do so ultimately gave us a competitive advantage. Because our model is commercially safe and designed to reduce harmful bias. Innovation doesn’t have to be delayed by ethics review cycles. Our team has been able to strike a balance between developing this technology responsibly and providing tools that people want to use, ultimately making it easier for us to make the distinctions that matter to us. It became a factor.

Which technology are you most optimistic about? At least a little bit? why?

When it comes to generative AI, I think we should proceed with caution. It's also the most exciting and fastest-paced technology currently being developed, making it even more important to get it right. In seconds, you can prompt virtually any generative AI service and receive output tailored to your needs. This amplifies creativity and eases mundane workflows, but without proper oversight, AI can harm society.

Every AI feature we build goes through my team's governance structure before it goes to market. In short, I see the immense power of this technology every day. It is essential that industry, government, and communities work together on generative AI and develop this technology responsibly.

What is the best tech media you read, watch, or listen to?

I often check tech-related news outlets like the New York Times, Washington Post, Bloomberg, and Reuters, but I don't really like podcasts. Enjoy the silence on your commute or turn on the radio. It's during those two hours with him that some of my best ideas emerge. We've come up with innovative mitigations for AI ethical issues and answers to difficult questions during your commute.

What is something about you that can't be inferred from your LinkedIn profile?

For the past four years, I have been trying to build a career running the Girl Scout Cookie Program for Girl Scouts in Northern California. I'm the cookie manager for my girls' troop and I love Girl Scout cookie season, but it always comes during Adobe's busiest time leading up to Adobe Summit. So it's like having two full-time jobs from January to March. I love what I do at Adobe so much that I've put my cookie dreams on the back burner for now.

What do you think about when you're not thinking about technology?

Learn how to swim. As a first-generation American, I never learned how to swim because my parents wouldn't send me to swimming lessons. Actually, I failed at swimming in high school. I just recently took my first swimming class as an adult and learned how to freestyle. That's why I've been searching the internet and watching a lot of YouTube videos to find out how to perfect my strokes and breathing techniques so that I can impress my teacher with noticeable progress from class to class. Masu.

