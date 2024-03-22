EU to investigate Apple, Google's DMA compliance status





The European Commission (EC) will reportedly launch a full-scale investigation into tech giants Apple and Google, examining their compliance with the EU's new Digital Markets Act (DMA). .

Bloomberg reported on Thursday (March 21) that the findings are expected to be released within the next few days.

The investigation primarily focuses on new fees and terms of service imposed by Apple and Google on app developers, the report said.

EU scrutiny is also expected to extend to Facebook and Instagram's parent company Meta Platforms' proposal to charge users a monthly subscription fee for ad-free access to its platforms, according to the report. .

The report said such investigations could result in hefty fines. The DMA gives the EU the power to impose fines of up to 10% of a company's annual global revenue, and up to 20% in case of repeated violations.

According to the report, the EC typically aims to complete investigations within one year from the start of formal proceedings.

According to reports on Monday (March 18), Apple defended its practices under the DMA at the hearing, saying it followed the law and did enough to make its co-systems available to others. He pushed back against criticism that he had not done so.

Apple's attorney, Kyle Ander, testified that we were first and foremost concerned with complying with the law. And secondly, he did it in a way that was consistent with our values ​​and consistent with the language that we developed with our users over a very long period of time. And we think we have achieved that.

Thursday's report on the EC's upcoming investigation came on the same day as the announcement of a lawsuit filed against Apple by the U.S. Department of Justice and 16 state and district attorneys general, accusing the company of antitrust violations. The complaint alleges that Apple monopolizes or attempts to monopolize the smartphone market, including apps, products, and services.

On March 4, Apple was fined 1.8 billion ($1.95 billion) by the EC for restricting music streaming apps from informing users about cheap deals on music subscription services.

Read more: Apple, Big Tech, Digital Markets Law, DMA, EU, European Commission, Google, Meta, News, PYMNTS News, Regulation, Hot Topics

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pymnts.com/news/regulation/2024/eu-set-to-investigate-apple-google-compliance-with-dma/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos