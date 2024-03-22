Google offers another surprising new offer to Pixel 8 buyers





The Google Pixel 8 Prophone was showcased during the Google Pixel 8 product launch event and… [+] Pixel 8 pro smartphone, Pixel Watch 2, Pixel Buds Pro earbuds, October 4, 2023, New York. (Photo credit: Ed JONES/AFP) (Photo credit: ED JONES/AFP, Getty Images)

AFP (via Getty Images)

After giving out discounts on the Pixel 8 in December and discounting upfront prices in January and February, Google is running an even bigger sale.

The company has lowered the price of the Pixel 8 by $100 ($127) and the price of the Pixel 8 Pro by $150 ($190.84). This is part of Google's Spring Sale, which is currently running in the US, with the company securing its biggest discounts for US shoppers, with $200 and $250 off the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, respectively. are doing.

This article was republished on March 21st. Update the following:

Pixel smartphones aren't the only ones on sale in the UK. Google Pixel Watch 2 (50 / $63.61 off), Pixel Buds Pro (69 / $87.78 off), Pixel Tablet (120 / $152.67 off), and Pixel 7a (120 / $152.67 off) are also discounted.

The discount on the Pixel 7a is especially good as it brings the overall price down to 329 ($418.57). That's a steal for a still technically mature phone with Google's impressive camera technology. Check out my review here. The reason the Pixel 7as price is significantly lower than the Pixel 8s is probably because Google is planning to release the Pixel 8a soon.

More from FORBES Google suddenly adds Nest and Fitbit to Google One subscriptions By Janhoi McGregor

The new device recently received FCC certification, and Google announced an I/O developer conference on May 14th. 7a was announced at his I/O event last year. Google is likely to clear its inventory before new devices gain traction, so now is the perfect time to get the latest Pixel smartphones directly from the company at a low price.

Google isn't the only company cleaning out its warehouses; Motorola is also holding a huge sale ahead of this spring's launch. The company launched the deal in early March, offering up to $300 off on key devices such as the foldable Razr phone. Motorola has since extended its St. Patrick's Day sale with similar sale prices. It ended on March 17th, but the company still appears to be offering discounts on most devices, according to its website.

Samsung also offered a 10% discount on the Galaxy S24 series when buyers use the code 7Days at checkout, which ends today. The Korean company offers shoppers even greater savings by stacking coupons. UK Deal Hunters buy a Galaxy S24 through the Samsung Shopping app and get an extra 5% off the final price when you use the long-running APP5 code.

Samsung doesn't shy away from competing with other smartphone manufacturers by pricing its latest devices aggressively. I wouldn't be surprised if after the Pixel 8a's launch, the rumored Galaxy S24 FE suddenly appeared with a hefty trade-in value and a huge pre-order discount.

Update: If you're planning on picking up a Pixel 7a on sale, your purchasing decision is now even easier. Thanks to a huge Pixel 8a leak, we now have some details about the new device's specs via Android Authority.

According to Android Authority sources, the Pixel 8a's display refresh rate will be 120Hz, up from 90Hz on the 7a. This means a smoother viewing experience, especially when moving around the device. The screen is also slightly larger than the Pixel 8, at 6.2 inches (compared to the Pixel 8's base unit, which is 6.1 inches). It also has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 and a maximum brightness of 1400 nits with HDR.

As expected, the Tensor G3 chipset will power the 8a. However, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro don't have exactly the same processors, as they use cheaper packaging technology that can affect heat and performance. The camera sensor load is also the same on the 8a as on the 7a, including a 64MP main camera, a 13MP ultrawide, and a 13MP selfie snapper. The processor and display are obviously significant upgrades, but what's still missing is the price. Well, we'll know more in a few months.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/jaymcgregor/2024/03/21/google-pixel-8-pixel-8-pro-march-sale-offer-pixel-watch-2/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos