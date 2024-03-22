Pin Google Drive files – Microsoft Community Hub





It looks like you're having an issue where Google Drive files aren't showing up in Excel's “Pinned” or “Recent” file list. Here are some steps you can try to troubleshoot and resolve the issue.

Check Google Drive sync: Make sure Google Drive is properly synced with your computer. In some cases, files may not display correctly in the file list due to synchronization issues. Try restarting the Google Drive app or manually syncing your files to see if the issue is resolved. Check your file permissions: Make sure you have the appropriate permissions to access your files in Google Drive. If the file is shared, make sure the sharing settings haven't been changed or revoked. Clear the Excel cache: Excel's cache can cause problems with your file list.[ファイル]>[オプション]>[詳細設定]>[一般]>[起動時にすべてのファイルを開く]of[クリア]Try clearing the Excel cache by going to , restarting Excel, and clearing the Excel cache.Re-pin the file: If the file is[固定]If it's removed from the list, try manually pinning it again if it's on the list. Open the file from Google Drive, right-click the Excel icon on the taskbar, and select[このリストにピン留めする]or[クイック アクセスにピン留めする]Choose. Verify file location: Verify that the file is located at: It's in the same location as before in Google Drive. If a file has been moved or renamed, it may not appear correctly in the recent files list. Update Excel: Make sure you're using the latest version of Excel and that your software is up to date. Issues with file listings may be resolved with a software update. Try a different device: If possible, try opening the file on a different device or computer to see if the problem is resolved. This can help determine whether the problem is specific to your current device or Excel installation.

If none of these steps resolve your issue, we recommend contacting Google Drive Support or Microsoft Support for further assistance. Depending on your specific situation, we may be able to provide more specific troubleshooting steps or solutions. The text was created using AI.

