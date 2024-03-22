



Cedar Rapids Google will invest $576 million in a groundbreaking data center project in Cedar Rapids.

The center will be built within the Big Cedar Industrial Center at 76th Street and Edgewood Road. SW was approved by the Cedar Rapids City Council last month, but it was unclear at the time what companies were supporting the project.

It will be the largest economic development project in the city's history and is expected to create construction jobs and long-term, high-wage employment opportunities, but the project still requires final approval from the Iowa Economic Development Authority. It is.

Mayor Tiffany O'Donnell told Iowa News Now the project would create 31 jobs per data center, and Google could build one to six centers.

“This is unprecedented growth for Cedar Rapids. We believe this project is a result of the incredible momentum we are seeing and what we hope will be a truly exciting series of projects. It’s actually just the latest one,” the mayor said. O'Donnell. “This was a very strategic decision and a strategic investment that we believe we made as a city for our future.”

The city and Google will also enter into a community development agreement under which Cedar Rapids will receive $400,000 per data center per year over 15 years, with a cap set at $6 million per data center.

“We already know that they intend to build multiple buildings. So we're talking about an additional $400,000 a year that we can invest in art, we can invest in trails, we can invest in what we're seeing. “We deserve to continue this growth in Cedar Rapids,” said District 5 Councilwoman Ashley Banoney.

The Iowa Legislature announced Thursday that the project has reached the final stages of approval, noting the collaboration of the city of Cedar Rapids, Alliant Energy, the Cedar Rapids Economic Alliance, ITC and the Iowa Economic Development Authority.

“We are on the cusp of a new era for Cedar Rapids,” said state Rep. Sami Scheetz (D-Cedar Rapids), one of the supporting state legislators. “This data center will create long-term employment opportunities, strengthen our tax base and further strengthen our position as a hub for innovation. We are committed to all stakeholders involved in this project. “Thank you for your continued pursuit of excellence and progress.'' State Sen. Liz Bennett (D-Cedar Rapids), the No. 1 Democrat on the Senate Information Technology Committee, said, “We are grateful for this collaboration. “This underscores our unified commitment to strengthening Iowa's economic standing.” “The benefits of this project will resonate for generations and solidify Cedar Rapids' role as a leader in the new digital economy.” This is the innovation this partnership will bring to our great city. said state Rep. Jeff Cooling (D-Cedar Rapids).

Nine state legislators signed a letter to IEDA, calling the project an important milestone for Cedar Rapids and an opportunity for the entire state to demonstrate that Iowa is ready to support large-scale technology investments. He said it was an extremely important moment.

You can read the letter in the PDF below.

The IEDA board is scheduled to consider Google's application on Friday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cbs2iowa.com/news/local/google-publicly-named-as-company-behind-576m-data-center-project-in-cedar-rapids The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

