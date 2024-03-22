Uncovering the mysteries of population movement during Canada's COVID-19 pandemic: Comparative analysis using Internet of Things-based thermostat data and Google Mobility Insights





Background: The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic has necessitated public health policies to limit the movement of people and limit the spread of infection. Although human mobility is often underestimated, it plays a vital role in health status, influencing both infectious and chronic diseases. Collecting accurate mobility data is essential to understanding human behavior and informing public health strategies. Google's GPS-based location tracking, compiled into Google Mobility Reports, has become the gold standard for monitoring outdoor mobility during the pandemic. However, indoor mobility is still understudied.

Purpose: This study examines home mobility data from ecobee smart thermostats in Canada (February 2020 to February 2021) and directly compares it to Google's home mobility data. By assessing the suitability of smart thermostat data, we aim to uncover indoor movement patterns and contribute valuable insights to public health research and strategies.

Methodology: Motion sensor data was obtained from ecobee's “Donate Your Data” initiative via Google's BigQuery cloud platform. At the same time, residential mobility data was taken from Google Mobility Reports. The study was conducted between February 15, 2020 and February 14, 2021, with a focus on Canada's four provinces: Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, and British Columbia. Data processing, analysis, and visualization in Python (Python Software Foundation) and R programming language (R Foundation for Statistical Computing). In our study, we used Pearson and Spearman correlation coefficients to assess the strength of this relationship and assess changes in mobility relative to baseline in both datasets. We scrutinized daily, weekly, and monthly variations in mobility patterns across our dataset and performed anomaly detection to gain further insights.

Results: Results revealed notable weekly and monthly changes in population movements within selected states, consistent with pandemic-driven policy adjustments. Notably, the ecobee data showed strong correlation with Google's dataset. When we examined Google's daily patterns, we detected more pronounced fluctuations in mobility during weekdays, but this trend is not reflected in ecobee's data. Anomaly detection successfully identified significant mobility deviations that coincided with policy changes and cultural events.

Conclusions: The results of this study show that Canada's home-based and telecommuting policies have a significant impact on population migration. This impact was visible through both Google's external home mobility data and Ecobee's internal smart thermostat data. Therefore, smart thermostats may be an effective tool to facilitate intelligent monitoring of population movements in response to policy-driven changes.

Keywords: Chronic; Chronic disease; Internet of Things; Mobility; Movement; Population; Population-level health indicators. Public health surveillance. Hazards; Risk factors; Sensors; Monitoring.

