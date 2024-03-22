Google's ranking advice: Stop showing.





Google's SearchLiaison responded to a tweet that said it was “thinking out loud” about whether certain tactics could help it recover from a helpful content update system. SearchLiason gave his opinion on why it's not a good idea.

One thing SearchLiaison made clear is that he didn't want his tweets to be perceived as criticizing Lily Rae.

He tweeted:

I also want to clarify that this is not meant to be a criticism of @lilyraynyc, who is a strong advocate for creators. She recently released a video that is worth watching. In it, she touches on some of the same “Show Google” concerns that I address: https://t.co/QfnffusL2r…

— Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) March 21, 2024

And Lily later tweeted an update on what she wanted to say. Here are some excerpts (click here to read the entire tweet):

“I've updated my original tweet because it clearly needs clarification. 😅 But yes, for those who don't know, I think adding an e-commerce store solves the HCU problem I'm not saying there are silver bullets; they don't exist.

What I was really trying to say is that expanding into e-commerce could potentially add value for users (assuming it's actually a high-quality store stocked with products that users will enjoy). ), meaning users can feel more connected and trusting with your brand. It also gives your website more purpose than just recommending products for sale on other people's sites. ”

Be more than an affiliate/review site

SearchLiaison responded to Lily Ray, who was making connections between sites hit by the September 2023 review update and the current March core algorithm update. Understanding SearchLiaison's response requires quite a bit of context. Because SearchLiaison's response isn't just about the one thing about him that he called attention to, so a cursory reading doesn't give you the whole picture. It's worth putting his response in context to better understand its meaning.

Lilly pointed out that the sites under discussion had an e-commerce aspect as well as content.

She tweeted:

Updates over the past few weeks seem to have hit many websites with “pet” content.

But these two sites, https://t.co/OElEhfLXhJ and https://t.co/tzxNvuKnWA, are making big profits.

As you can see, they didn't actually get attacked by HCU (letter E), but much more… pic.twitter.com/3M1eG9bj1M

— Lily Ray 😏 (@lilyraynyc) March 21, 2024

He then tweeted:

It's also worth noting that the site has an e-commerce component. They do more than just content.

— Lily Ray 😏 (@lilyraynyc) March 21, 2024

The discussion moved on to discuss possible “duplicate signals” between sites attacked by the review system and the Helpful Content System (HCU), with Terry Van Horn tweeting:

The “lucky” ones may be “anomalies” that help determine which signals are duplicates. For example, there's a lot of talk about “affiliate links,” but I believe it's more about where and how many ads are placed on a page and the non-disclosure of ads/sponsorship.Not a type of advertisement

— Terry Van Horne (@terryvanhorne) March 21, 2024

Lily Ray replied:

“Yeah, there's a lot of crossover with what I'm looking at. But at this point, any site that hits just the review update and not HCU is 'lucky'.” ”

Terry responded with doubts about others' suggestions that being an affiliate site might have something to do with it, or that it was other factors rather than the type of advertising that caused the problem. .

He tweeted:

“The lucky ones could be 'anomalies' that help us determine which signals are duplicates.” For example, there's a lot of talk about “affiliate links,” but I believe it's more about where and how many ads are placed on a page and the non-disclosure of ads/sponsorship. It’s not an advertising type.”

So the discussion flowed and turned into a discussion about affiliate sites.

Someone responded to the second tweet about having multiple components on the site.

Add to cart.

— Rupert Du Maine (@Rupert_Du_Maine) March 21, 2024

SearchLiaison responded to the following tweet by Lily Ray.

“So…I’m wondering if e-commerce integration will help the many sites affected by HCU recover over time.

I know this is easier said than done…but it shows Google that your site is doing more than just affiliate marketing and reviewing content. ”

Lilly did not suggest that e-commerce integration would help the recovery. I just spewed it out as if I was “wondering” or thinking out loud.

In response, SearchLiaison warned against “showing Google,” or acting with the motive of doing something for Google rather than focusing on users.

The search liaison tweeted:

“I don’t recommend starting to add carts just because you’re on Google. This is the same as not recommending doing anything that looks like you're “showing Google.” We want to do something meaningful for our visitors. Your site needs to be great for your visitors to “show Google” that you have a great site. Don't add anything you think is just for Google.

And Lily, I don't mean this specifically or negatively to you. This is just a short-sighted general idea that so many people take for granted.

If you do it as if it's just for Google, you'll end up behind what the ranking system is trying to reward instead of ahead of it. Everything I said here: https://twitter.com/searchliaison/status/1725275245571940728”

SearchLiaison continued the topic of websites trying to “show” by listing examples of things that get stuck by focusing on the wrong things.

He continued:

“Stop trying to show Google anything. I've been browsing a ton of sites at the moment (and appreciate the feedback), and the patterns tend to be something like this: .

– Someone says that an “expert” has reviewed the content because they mistakenly believe that that is who is ranking them

– The weird table of contents is being pushed to the top because somewhere along the way it somehow made people think you were ranked better

– If the page has been updated within a few days or even on the same day, the content doesn’t need anything particularly new, and someone probably thought it was “showing Google” with a very light rewrite and new date. may have been added. It has fresh content and ranks higher.

– The page ends with a series of Frequently Asked Questions. This is because someone has used a tool or other method to add something they think users are specifically searching for. Because I've heard that you add a ton of popular searches to your page. , it will rank you better, not because the people coming to your page want it

– You can barely read the main content of the page because it is interrupted by something stuck in the middle of the page. This isn't a “show it to Google” idea, it's just an unsatisfying experience. ”

He acknowledged that Google's algorithm isn't perfect, and that there are likely many examples of sites ranking highly that are doing things he said shouldn't be done. .

SearchLiaison says if they're doing something because they think SEO is what Google signals are looking for or it's a quality signal, they're doing it for the wrong reasons and they're stuck. I made it clear that. The entire focus should be on whether it's good for the user, not whether Google is looking for a particular signal.

He explained:

“Yes. A million times, yes. We see that pages that do these things are still ranked, on both large and small sites. Because our ranking system is not perfect, this time We will continue to work on this after the update. We've covered this before: https://twitter.com/searchliaison/status/1725275270943293459

And I really hope that our guidance improves so that people understand that what Google wants is what people want. “

It's probably a communication failure on Google's part.

SearchLiaison blamed Google for failing to communicate its documentation if SEOs were walking around recommending adding things like being reviewed by “experts.”

He also previewed the current content of the draft document.

he wrote:

“I'm asking for a completely new help page to perhaps improve this. Part of the current draft says:

“The most important key to success on Google Search is to have content that's meant to please people, not content that you've heard 'Google wants.'” For example: You've probably heard somewhere that Google wants long content, so you end up writing content that's too long to be useful to your readers.

Google wants content that people like – content that readers and visitors find useful and satisfying. This is the foundation of your potential success at Google. If you have any questions about creating content for Google, come back to these principles. “Will this content satisfy my visitors?” If the answer is yes, then do it. Because that's what Google wants. ”

SearchLiaison noted that he is not involved in Google Search and that his role is that of a liaison between people on both sides of the search box.

He then again called on the search marketing community to stop focusing on figuring out and showing what Google's algorithms think they are doing. Although he didn't mention it, it's very likely that this will include reviewing search quality rater guidelines to see what needs to be done.

In all seriousness, you'll always get better results by scrutinizing site visitor feedback. This includes both explicit feedback (conveying emotions) and implicit feedback (analytics like Clarity show how site visitors are feeling through their users). interaction signal).

The search liaison continued:

“Personally, I want the people who provide a quality experience to be successful.

But please. If you want to be successful, you should stop doing so much of what you've heard before: second, third, “show Google something” to show your visitors a great and satisfying experience. This will show Google's ranking system that you should be doing well. ”

The spirit of Google's guidelines

Nine years ago, I wrote an article about user experience marketing that explained the value of optimizing for people rather than keywords.

I suggested:

Optimize for people, not keywords. Doing this changes the way you write, structure and internally link your content, which in my experience always benefits your rankings.

Do you need links? Links that optimize the user experience are an expression of people's enthusiasm. People link because they feel good about it. Everything you do to get people excited is going to increase links, increase user interaction signals, increase anything that gets your site spinning.

Whatever the reason, the search industry continues to try to show Google that its content is trustworthy, that it's an expert, and that it's relevant. On LinkedIn, he says, some people try to invent fake authors using AI-generated photos and fake profiles. They thought this would show Google that they were experts in their content.

But really, isn't that okay?

Featured image by Shutterstock/RYO Alexandre

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.searchenginejournal.com/googles-advice-for-ranking-stop-showing/511974/

