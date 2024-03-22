Justice Department sues Apple for keeping users locked in iPhonesExBulletin





Apple, one of the most powerful companies in the world, is currently under fire from the US government. The Justice Department, along with 15 states and the District of Columbia, filed a lawsuit Thursday accusing the Silicon Valley giant of abusing its power as a monopoly to drive out rivals and ensure customers keep using its products. did.

The 88-page lawsuit centers on claims that Apple blocked small businesses from accessing iPhone hardware and software, reducing customer choice and driving up prices.

The government also alleges that Apple designed various iPhone features, such as iMessage and Apple Pay, to keep users dependent on the device and prevent them from switching to products made by other suppliers.

“Each step of Apple's Code of Conduct has built and strengthened a moat around its smartphone monopoly,” the government said in its complaint.

Apple is worth nearly $3 trillion, making it one of the most valuable companies in the world. The company's iPhone is one of the most popular mobile phones on the planet and dominates the global market, according to market analysis firm IDC. The Justice Department argues that Apple's rise to the top spot was no accident.

“Consumers should not be forced to pay higher prices just because a company violates antitrust laws,” said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland. “If left unchecked, Apple will continue to further strengthen its smartphone monopoly.”

US announces that Apple is restricting the use of iMessage and Apple Pay by others

The Justice Department says Apple imposes contractual restrictions on developers that keep new innovations within the company's ecosystem. The government claims this will allow Apple to get more funding from consumers, developers, content creators, publishers, small businesses and more.

These restrictions have prevented Apple from innovating products such as super apps with extensive functionality, the Justice Department said. And with iMessage, they've built a system that prevents people from using cross-platform messaging apps. Regarding Apple Pay, the government says the company has blocked developers from creating other digital wallets.

The government also said Apple used its powers to suppress innovation in streaming services for video games, non-Apple smartwatches, and third-party digital wallets that allow users to tap and pay.

In short, the Justice Department alleges that Apple controls every step of the iPhone user experience, creating an anti-competitive environment.

Apple says it's developing technology people expect

Apple says the restrictions on software and hardware are to protect people's privacy and security.

“This lawsuit threatens who we are and the principles that make Apple products stand out in a fiercely competitive marketplace,” a company spokesperson said. “If successful, it would hinder our ability to develop the kind of technology people expect from Apple at the intersection of hardware, software, and services. It would also set a dangerous precedent and create a dangerous precedent for how people design technology.” The government will be given greater powers.”

Apple says it will vigorously defend the lawsuit. According to the New York Times, Apple reportedly met with Justice Department officials multiple times in the lead up to the lawsuit. The company declined to answer questions about whether it had entered into any settlement negotiations with the government.

Under the Biden administration, the Justice Department and Federal Trade Commission have filed antitrust lawsuits against several large tech companies.

Last fall, the Justice Department filed a lawsuit against Google's parent company, Alphabet, for allegedly trampling on rival search engines. And the FTC is working on a major lawsuit against Amazon.

Some of these lawsuits use similar arguments to lawsuits brought against Microsoft by the Department of Justice in the late 1990s, alleging that Microsoft stifles competition and forces people to use its products. The main argument is that the company illegally grouped its various products together in the form of a A judge ruled in favor of the Justice Department in that case.

This is the third lawsuit the Justice Department has filed against Apple over antitrust violations in the past 20 years. European regulators have also targeted the company for anticompetitive practices, including claims that it excluded rivals in its music streaming service.

The outcome of the Justice Department's new lawsuit is still far away. Apple has 60 days to respond, and a lengthy legal battle is expected over the next several years.

“No company, no matter how powerful, no matter how famous, no matter how popular, is above the law,” said Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco.

