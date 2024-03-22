Vision Pro finally has a “killer app”. Apple can thank Nvidia





Apple Vision Pro has had two major drawbacks since it was announced last June. It's the hefty price tag and lack of killer apps. But after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's somewhat overlooked announcement this week, both criticisms of mixed reality headsets have fallen flat. Speaking at Nvidia's much-anticipated GTC conference, dubbed “AI Woodstock” by Bank of America, Huang told an audience of developers, engineers and other technology experts that the company's He said 3D design platform Omniverse can now stream directly to Vision Pro headsets. For the uninitiated, Nvidia's Omniverse is a cloud-based platform that allows developers, wherever they are, to connect the design apps they use every day into one central, interoperable ecosystem. They can collaborate remotely in a simulated environment. This is a major advancement in how corporate teams operate. This doesn't mean Vision Pro sales will start skyrocketing overnight, but it bodes well for its commercial future. Previously, one team had to complete and finalize their work, then send it off for the next team to upload and work on. Then the next team had to complete the work and send it to the next stage or send it back. revision. For example, if team A uses Adobe Photoshop and team B uses Autodesk, team A may need to complete their work before team B uploads their work to Autodesk and continues the design process. may need to be exported from Photoshop. It takes a lot of time. A team must complete that stage of the project before the next team can add their input. Nvidia's Omniverse platform changes that, allowing multiple teams to work on projects simultaneously. Additionally, by offloading heavy computing work to an accelerated cloud environment, teams can use regular laptops instead of super machines. Or, you can use the Vision Pro headset without having to connect your headset to your local computer to access apps and more computing power. Why so much excitement? When you think of a digital twin, a hyper-realistic digital version of a physical item to design a shoe, a car, a handbag, or an entire factory, this is a visual overlay made possible by Apple's spatial computing platform. It's a great way to Omniverse was already a great platform for productivity. However, applying this to Vision Pro allows the user to access and interact with the digital twin in his 3D environment. Rather than rotating an image of a car on a two-dimensional computer screen, designers can physically walk around a simulated full-size car and enhance their design under different lighting conditions and from different angles. I can understand it well. They walk the factory floor to see how everything looks, get a sense of the size and space, see how the items will fit into the space, and see everything before anything physical is installed. You can consider the logistics of operating that factory. For designers, this enables a level of immersion never before possible. This makes Vision Pro the go-to hardware that can take your design process to the next level. In other words, the Omniverse platform is the killer app for the Vision Pro headset. Specifically, it's a killer platform that connects multiple apps together in an enterprise environment. It's like a whole new operating system for enterprise-level designers. Why does this change our view of the current $3,499/piece pricing? At the enterprise level, the productivity gains more than compensate for the more expensive headsets. Additionally, the size and weight of the device is less of an issue when used in professional settings where comfort is not a top priority. Nvidia's decision to support Vision Pro not only delivers the most immersive Omniverse experience ever, but also expands the use case for the headset with a killer platform, allowing companies across industries to use Apple's It should make you consider the product more closely. Spatial computing device. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long AAPL. See here for a complete list of stocks.) As a subscriber to Jim Cramer's CNBC Investment Club, you receive trade alerts before Jim makes a trade. I will receive it. After Jim sends a trade alert, he waits 45 minutes before buying or selling stocks in a charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim talks about a stock on his CNBC TV, he will wait 72 hours before executing the trade after issuing a trade alert. The above investment club information is subject to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, along with our disclaimer. No fiduciary duties or obligations exist or arise from your receipt of information provided in connection with the Investment Club. No specific results or benefits are guaranteed.

A customer tries on the Apple Vision Pro headset during a product launch at the Apple Store on February 2, 2024 in New York City.

Angela Weiss | AFP | Getty Images

