S$20 million increase to foster deep technology innovation and venture creation in NUS





The National University of Singapore (NUS) launched two initiatives to drive deep technology innovation and strengthen the university's entrepreneurial ecosystem at the NUS Deep Tech Venture Showcase on 18 March 2024 . The initiative includes a S$10 million Innovation Fellowship and Venture Creation Award to encourage NUS faculty and researchers to transform cutting-edge research and innovation into effective solutions. The Enhanced Graduate Research and Innovation Program (GRIP 2.0) saw the university pledge his S$10 million to provide even more pre-seed funding to successful teams.

In his welcome address, NUS Rector Professor Tan Eng Chey said that through his impactful teaching and research, he has been able to address some of the world's most pressing challenges, from climate change to the pressures of urbanization, and to improve clean water and sustainability. underlined the university's strong commitment to proactively addressing the critical need for sustainable energy solutions. , and Enterprise. He said this new S$20 million funding will provide an impetus for researchers to explore and realize the innovative potential of their research bolder and faster.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic Policy Heng Swee Keat, the guest of honor, emphasized the importance of deep technology in tackling today's global challenges and mobilizing various players to drive purposeful policies. He emphasized the importance of hiring. A proactive approach to building ventures.

NUS Vice-Chancellor (Innovation and Enterprise) Professor Cheng Tzu-han said how the new initiative will build on the momentum in innovation and entrepreneurship and how it will align with Singapore's current Research, Innovation and Entrepreneurship 2025 Plan. He said that research, innovation and enterprise are an integral part of working together. This is an expression of our mission to foster a dynamic lifelong learning environment within NUS. We foster curiosity and an entrepreneurial spirit, while providing support to bring ambitious and impactful ideas to life. Through these initiatives, we will shape the future and contribute to Singapore's strong position as a leading node in the world and Asia for technology, innovation and enterprise. ”

Encourage deep tech entrepreneurship with Innovation Fellowships and Venture Creation Awards

The Innovation Fellowship and Venture Creation Award encourage NUS faculty and researchers to adopt an entrepreneurial mindset as they pursue their research. The award recognizes innovators at various stages of their academic careers and encourages them to commercialize their research into concrete solutions.

Winners will receive a two-year grant and guidance from NUS Enterprise to support their research commercialization efforts. This initiative aims to strengthen Singapore's pipeline of new venture creation through deep technology innovation. The successful winner may be further supported through her GRIP in the next stage of their deep tech venture journey.

GRIP 2.0: Accelerating deep technology innovation through enhanced funding and support

Over the past five years, GRIP has developed and provided financial support to over 430 aspiring founders. Based on the program's success, NUS has set aside his S$10 million for GRIP 2.0 and will provide funding of up to S$250,000 to successful teams. This is 2.5 times his original S$100,000.

As part of GRIP 2.0, NUS Enterprise has entered into strategic partnerships with three leading venture capital firms. These include Legend Capital, SOSV Investments LLC, and Vertex Holdings, which collectively manage more than $10 billion in assets. Cooperation with venture capital firms goes beyond financial support and also includes coaching and support for GRIP startups to develop investment readiness, specialized market access, and deep industry expertise. Through direct engagement facilitated by GRIP, these venture capital firms provide practical expertise and networking opportunities, providing startups with customized guidance to advance their venture creation journeys.

Summarizing the benefits and value that the newly introduced initiatives will bring to start-ups, faculty, researchers and NUS alumni, NUS Vice-Chancellor (NUS Enterprise) Associate Professor Benjamin Tee said: He obtains the latest frontier research and breakthrough results at one of the region's top universities, while at the same time providing access to his global startup ecosystem. The new Innovation Fellowship and Venture Creation Award and GRIP 2.0 are coordinated, complementary efforts to accelerate deep technology innovation and venture creation for maximum impact. These initiatives provide academics, researchers, and her NUS alumni with access to a supportive ecosystem that gives them the best chance of success.

From the lab to life: Shaping the future with deep technology innovation

The NUS Deep Tech Venture Showcase also featured eight deep technology innovations, ranging from autonomous cleaning robots and membrane technology to edible fruit coatings that extend the shelf life of tropical fruits.

The showcase will be attended by over 160 guests, including NUS startups, venture capitalists, government officials, NUS faculty and researchers, to network and interact with startups exhibiting deep tech ventures. I had the opportunity to.

';

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.nus.edu.sg/s20-million-boost-to-supercharge-deep-tech-innovations-and-venture-creations-at-nus/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos