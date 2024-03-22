Shine will market its supply chain technology to external brand designers. Here's why this is a smart choice — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Rudd added: “Shein has revolutionized fashion manufacturing, rapidly expanding from a low-cost Chinese apparel retailer to a global fashion brand, now in more than 150 countries, thanks to its small-batch, on-demand manufacturing model. We are selling it,” he added.

We have contracts with thousands of factories in China, producing tens of thousands of new styles every day. Order from suppliers for delivery within days, quickly analyze demand based on real-time data, and replenish orders as needed.

This reduces storage costs and limits inventory waste. This is the main reason for the ultra-low price.

By making its supply chain ecosystem more widely available to brands, Shein is refocusing its strong capabilities to efficiently manufacture and distribute fashion products. I can't stress enough how great this move is for Shane.

Ladd argues that everyone has false assumptions about Shane. Retail executives believe the focus will continue to be on cheap, low-volume fast fashion.

That's wrong. I guarantee you that Shane will be following all the trends. We do this by providing brands with access to our technology and infrastructure. Additionally, we will begin selling fashion that directly competes with the fashion sold at The TJX Companies, Target, Walmart, Macys, and more.

Leveraging our manufacturing and supply chain expertise, Shein can improve the quality of fashion and deliver fashion at savings of 30% to 50%. ”

Rudd continued: “When I think of Shayne, I think of Amazon.” Retail executives have long argued that “no one buys clothes online.” Amazon is the world's largest apparel retailer. Too many executives keep saying, “Shane can't make and sell fashion that can compete with our brand. That's a big mistake.”

He believes the company is just getting started.

As for Temu, it is the second most popular shopping app in the US. Rudd thinks that will destroy the entire category. Specifically, Temu will increase its focus on apparel, home furnishings, furniture, tools, footwear, and electronics.

Temu is becoming a jack of all trades. Like Amazon, Rudd concluded:

