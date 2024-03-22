RTIH's Biggest Retail Technology News Stories of the Week — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





6. Kingfisher launches new home improvement marketplace powered by Mirakl in Castorama France

Kingfisher has announced the launch of its home improvement e-commerce marketplace at Castorama France.

The launch follows marketplaces from B&Q in the UK, Brico Dpt in Spain and Portugal, and the Kota joint venture in Turkey.

Castorama France introduces over 500,000 new products from verified third-party sellers to its e-commerce channel. This means the selection of products available to Banner's customers has increased sevenfold, complementing the approximately 70,000 products available directly from Castorama.

Merchants can benefit from a presence on the company's website, which attracts 10 million to 15 million visitors each month. You will also have access to retail media solutions provided by Kingfisher.

The marketplace is powered by the scalable Kingfisher technology platform built in collaboration with Mirakl partners. Kingfisher is preparing to launch further marketplaces powered by this technology under the Castorama Poland banner later this year.

7. Starbucks Bins Odyssey NFT rewards program, but retailer promises more from Web3 adventure

Fast forward to 2022, when Starbucks announced it would be entering the Web3 world by launching a beta version of its NFT rewards program, Odyssey.

The retailer has hired mobile order & pay system and app architect Adam Brotman as a special advisor.

“We have a long history of innovating on behalf of our customers by leveraging new technology and making it easily accessible to the mainstream,” said Brady Brewer, Starbucks' senior vice president and chief marketing officer. It has a history.”

Our innovative spirit and desire to consistently exceed our customers' expectations led us to launch Starbucks Odyssey.

They all sound really cool. But sadly, after a barrage of hype, this was left as a closed invitation-only beta. And now Starbucks is quietly scrapping it.

8. Partnership with BT Group Adyen allows small business customers to accept contactless payments via iPhone

BT Group's Digital and Startup Incubation division and others have announced a partnership with fintech giant Adyen to enable small and medium-sized business customers to accept face-to-face contactless payments using iPhone Tap to Pay. .

This allows merchants to accept physical debit cards, credit cards, Apple Pay, and other digital wallets, eliminating the need for card readers or additional hardware.

The BT Tap to Pay app was created with input and feedback from small businesses, mobile workers and independent traders across the UK.

In addition to enabling in-person contactless payments, Tap to Pay on iPhone and the BT Tap to Pay app includes built-in security and privacy features, the ability to see your payment history at a glance, and simple Includes an automated refund process.

The partnership combines EE's connectivity with Adyens' mobile payments expertise. Companies using this service receive BT Group's trading rate of 1.4% on customer payments.

Apple's Tap to Pay technology on iPhone uses the iPhone's built-in features to keep your business and customer data private and secure. When a payment is processed, Apple does not store your card number or transaction information on your device or on Apple servers.

The BT Tap to Pay app is available to download from the Apple App Store and UK small businesses and sole traders can start using it within minutes by logging in with their EE or BT account.

9. Waitrose and WRAP use eye-tracking technology and behavior change science to generate profits

This Food Waste Action Week (18th to 24th March), Waitrose and WRAP are doing more to reduce household food waste, save money and reduce single-use plastic and unnecessary packaging. We are trialling point-of-sale messaging to encourage more customers to buy fresh produce in bulk.

This is taking place at the Waitrose Thatcham store near Reading, where eye-tracking software monitors shopping habits.

Catherine Lauder, Sustainability Manager at Waitrose, said: “We are committed to supporting our customers to buy what they need, and during Food Waste Action Week, we are looking forward to seeing how our signage and communication with our customers impacts their loose fruit and vegetable purchases. We were conducting a test to understand what was going on.”

The trial is part of a wider strategy, which promises to offer more loose fruit and vegetables in stores, which will also reduce plastic waste. We are committed to helping our customers reduce food waste at home and now have free packaging on over 100 lines.

We look forward to sharing our test results and continuing to help our customers choose what to use. ”

