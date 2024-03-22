Google Sandbox could put news publishers out of business





sandbox.Photo: Shutterstock

Publishers, advertisers and the UK Competition and Markets Authority take a closer look at proposed alternatives to Google's Privacy Sandbox advertising system as Google prepares to remove third-party tracking cookies from its Chrome browser later this year doing.

Many people don't like what they see.

Google is developing the sandbox based on a set of legally binding commitments aimed at not abusing its dominant position in the online advertising market. Sandboxing can only be implemented if the CMA approves the final product.

The CMA recently threatened to ban the company from implementing sandboxes altogether. Google cannot proceed with the deprecation of third-party cookies until our concerns are resolved, he says in the CMA's latest report on sandboxing. They want to make sure Google doesn't use the tools in a way that prioritizes its own advertising services. The CMA currently believes that Google is committed to complying with its requirements. Based on the available evidence, we believe that: [in the most recent reporting period]Google lives up to its promises.

A Google spokesperson declined to be quoted on the record for this article, but said the company felt the clarity from the CMA would be beneficial to the development process.

Publisher cookies currently power much of the programmatic advertising revenue by allowing marketers to better target messages to readers based on their interests and behaviors.

Content Sandbox Topics from Partners: Clumsy and Give Google Control

The CMA is particularly concerned about one aspect of the sandbox called topics.

The Topics system allows advertisers to target readers through a new feature in the Chrome browser that tracks recent themes that users have expressed interest in. For example, if an advertiser wants to reach users interested in sports, all publishers using Topics can advertise to any user if sports was one of the user's top 5 viewing interests in the last week. can be displayed. Importantly, the sandbox system, not the publisher, chooses the topic label. Its purpose is to allow advertisers to target users based on their interests, while keeping a user's actual browsing history private from both advertisers and publishers.

But the system is so clunky that the CMA, along with multiple sources spoken to by Press Gazette, believes it could simply tilt the advertising market in Google's favor.

The CMA is concerned about the fact that Google is the only person deciding what counts as a topic and what doesn't.

Topics consists of a list of 469 subjects that Google thinks will be of interest to advertisers. Most of the topics are commercially offensive, such as pets, animals, and shopping.

5 topics related to pets, but none related to science

The list is also short. For comparison, the Reachs Mantis system includes 1,600 different topics that advertisers can target. Dotdash Merediths D/Cipher system claims 15,000. Both systems compete with Google.

Google listings have their quirks. Sensitive topics are intentionally not included. So while there are no topics about sex or dating, there are five topics about pets. There are no topics related to religion. There are no science topics, but there are science fiction topics. Running and walking are included in the same topic. This list is created by Google staff. They cannot be added or modified by advertisers or publishers.

Many people were confused by the narrow scope of the list. If a page is about religion, it should be understood as being about that, not something else, said Justin Wall, chief revenue officer at myth-busting website Snopes.com. said.

In its Q4 2023 progress report on sandbox development, the CMA said it could benefit from manipulating the Topics API taxonomy currently managed by Google. This language, and the CMA's outright threat to shut down Sandbox, was significantly harsher than previous assessments published after Q3 2023. The CMA declined to comment when contacted by Press Gazette.

Google acknowledged that it was managing the list, but said it expected it to evolve. It also said it tries to balance marketers' need for granularity without making the data it generates so specific that it strips users of their anonymity.

Niche publishers are not supported in Topics

CMA favors large publishers whose 469 topics cover multiple interests, and small and niche publishers whose content is not categorized by topic but which may offer a better defined audience. We are concerned that this will cause damage to important publishers. For example, we have topics for coaches and trains, but not for model trains, which are a completely different market.

Smaller publishers and advertisers may find it difficult to mitigate the revenue loss from the retirement of third-party cookies and the associated potential shift from open display to direct transactions.we are aware [of] In its latest assessment, the CMA said it would consider this potential impact and consider it as part of its overall assessment of the competition implications of the proposals.

The IAB said much the same thing in its technical review. A privacy sandbox could limit the industry's ability to serve relevant and effective advertising, putting smaller media companies and brands at a significant competitive disadvantage. Stringent requirements can reduce competitiveness. In a lengthy response published, Google said the IAB review contained many misconceptions and inaccuracies.

Google said it wants to avoid the problem of publishers misclassifying their sites for financial gain: publishers can account for inventory for digital ad sales [on the open market] And the contextual information they provide will always be accessible in digital ad auctions.

The truth is, it's hard to shake the feeling that all privacy sandbox solutions are perfect for Google's buying platform, right? Snopes-Wall said. AdX Seems to work well for the business and seems to work well together. However, it remains to be seen whether it will be useful or valuable when monetizing with partners other than Google.

Sandboxing can reduce ad revenue by 30% for publishers

Chrome's publisher cookies give advertisers endless ways to target users in endless combinations. Under Topics, most publishers will be squeezed into a small number of labels.

It removes control. Stu Colman, senior director of European identity at The Trade Desk, an online advertising platform that competes with Google, said this gives publishers the flexibility to do what's right for them. They have no control over how they are classified, and they have no control over the number of classifications available to them. And they have no ability to influence or influence what they are represented as at that time, it is completely controlled and gated. Stored by Google.

Colman says that Sandbox testing has shown that publishers' CPMs can drop by 30%. Now, if you go to some publisher and say, “Sorry, he's going to make 30% less revenue tomorrow,” that's probably the end of it for a lot of publishers, and that's really, really, really bad. he said.

Executives at Criteo, another online advertising platform that competes with Google, are also skeptical. According to Criteos Product Director Lionel Basdevant, Criteo researched the predictive power of topics in 2022 and found that when it comes to targeting, cookies are on average five times more relevant than topics.

Terry Hornsby, Group Digital & Innovation Director and EVP Mantis at Reach, said the company is working with Google on sandbox development to map Mantis to topic categories, but more work is needed. You need to be more clear about how you decide on topics for that user.

Sandboxing could become Google's data collection

Additionally, because publisher topic labels are often more granular than YouTube labels, which are shared within the same ad ecosystem, topics can result in a net transfer of valuable data, which in turn reduces advertising from smaller publishers to Google. Insiders are concerned that expenses may be transferred.

For example, a designer clothing niche site might seed users with a luxury topic label. Users who have previously viewed her website for luxury goods are likely to be targeted via that topic when they visit Youtube, and are likely to see fairly specific ads from high-end advertisers. It shows.

However, someone watching videos about luxury goods on Youtube will only be exposed to non-specific topic labels on Youtube, such as online communities, television and video, and arts and entertainment. Even if that user later visits the publisher's website, those labels provide no clue that the user is interested in luxury goods.

That's an advantage for Youtube. Because Youtube doesn't give up any viewer data to use topics. But niche sites categorized by specific topics are passing their audience data to YouTube, said Don Marti, vice president of innovation at publishing technology provider Raptive's ecosystem.

Google says: We recognize that sites with general interest domains are more likely to post detailed topics than sites with more specialized interest domains. Masu. However, not all niche sites contribute to commercially valuable topics.

complex and intricate

But what unites Google critics is the complexity of the topic and the sandbox. Sandboxing is very difficult for publishers to implement, requiring 16 different API integrations for the full suite, and very confusing for advertisers, so many marketers choose the easiest option. We think it's just a matter of going to Youtube, Facebook, or Amazon.

Quoting ad tech podcaster Ari Paparo, The Trade Desks' Colman says: All features are available, but in the most complex and convoluted way possible.

Google told Press Gazette that it encourages companies to test the sandbox, and that the entire plan is voluntary and companies are not required to use all (or any) of the Privacy Sandbox API. Told.

Note: This article was edited on March 22, 2024 to include a more complete answer from Google.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pressgazette.co.uk/marketing/googles-new-sandbox-advertising-system-could-be-the-end-for-many-publishers/

